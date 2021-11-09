Hot debate opens on who’s better, Canelo, Joe Calzaghe or Andre Ward?

November 9th, 2021

Canelo Alvarez is currently involved in a social media debate over his greatness alongside Hall of Famers Andre Ward and Joe Calzaghe.

When a boxer definitively crowns himself the best fighter of his time, and also the post-Floyd Mayweather era, an inevitable rumble opens up in the Twitterverse.

Begun by the fans, it didn’t take long before some top boxing personnel got involved.

DAZN’s Sergio Mora gave an early starting point for others to follow. He said: “Who the hell cleans out an entire boxing division in 11 months?

“Even the “Son of God” was forced to do it in about two years,” added the former world champion tagging Ward into the conversation.

Mora was eluding to Canelo facing Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders, and Caleb Plant in that time and scooping all the belts to become the first undisputed super-middleweight champion of all time.

Ward achieved three titles at light-heavyweight. While Calzaghe did the same at the 168 division, Canelo now rules.

Huh ?! I was in a tournament family, I did not pick who and when I fought. https://t.co/Gf7Tjv5Uzb — Andre S.O.G. Ward (@andreward) November 8, 2021

Responding to Mora came from the top.

“Huh? I was in a tournament family. I did not pick who and when I fought,” pointed out Ward.”

There was more to come from the boxing fraternity.

“[Ward vs. Canelo] Great fantasy match up. Still, I don’t see this prime Canelo losing so easily to anyone, though Ward gets the edge.

“It’s funny, considering his dominance and undefeated career, how many underestimate the greatness of Andre Ward.

“The man is an all-time great, and both he and Calzaghe, stylistically, would have been hell for Canelo,” said promoter Lou DiBella.

ANDRE WARD RESPECT

On the respect Ward gets from the media, more than the boxing public, DiBella added: “[Andre Ward] Gets it from those who matter, those who KNOW.

“He did it his way and walked away when he felt it was his time. He was never anything but at his best when boxing. I have endless respect for the man.

Former cruiserweight and heavyweight contender Eddie Chambers aired his views on Canelo vs. Calzaghe.

He said: “It would be a Great fight!

“Calzaghe had the style to outwork Canelo, but Canelo is an accurate counter puncher,” said the former Tyson Fury camp member.

The debate continues.

