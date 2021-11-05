Hall of Fame announce team set to call Canelo vs Plant Pay Per View

November 5th, 2021

Boxing’s first-ever world championship unification fight in the 168-pound division pitting Mexican superstar, four-division world champion and unified WBC/WBO/WBA Super Middleweight champion Canelo Álvarez against undefeated IBF Super Middleweight champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant is now available for pre-order in the U.S. via the SHOWTIME app and on the web via SHOWTIME.com.

The four-fight telecast will also be available on a variety of digital streaming platforms and via major cable, satellite, and telco providers in the U.S. and Canada. Produced and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV, the event begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Álvarez vs. Plant is available for purchase now for $79.95 on the SHOWTIME app and online at SHOWTIME.com/PPV. All U.S. consumers who purchase the event via SHOWTIME.com can watch the event live through the SHOWTIME streaming service app on Apple iOS and tvOS devices, Android Mobile, AndroidTV, Roku, FireTV, Chromecast, Xbox One, as well as online at SHOWTIME.com.

iNDemand is serving as a cable and telco distributor for the U.S. and Canada. Viewers can order the event with their remote control or voice remote via all major U.S. cable, satellite, and telco providers, including Xfinity, Spectrum, Contour, Verizon Fios, Optimum, Vubiquity, DIRECTV, U-Verse TV, DISH and more. In Canada, the event can be ordered through Rogers, Bell, Shaw, SaskTel, and TELUS.

The pay-per-view telecast will also be distributed via Sling and available for purchase and streaming through the SHOWTIME Sports® YouTube channel in the U.S. and Sony via its PlayStation Store in the U.S. and Canada.

Veteran sportscaster Brian Custer will host the SHOWTIME PPV event, leading the most experienced announce team in boxing. Versatile combat sports voice Mauro Ranallo will handle the blow-by-blow action alongside Hall of Fame analyst Al Bernstein and three-division world champion Abner Mares. Former junior middleweight world champion Raúl “El Diamante” Márquez and seasoned boxing reporter Alejandro Luna will serve as expert analysts in Spanish on Secondary Audio Programming (SAP).

Three Hall of Famers round out the telecast team, with Emmy® Award-winning event announcer Jim Gray, boxing historian Steve Farhood serving as unofficial scorer and world-renowned ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr. The executive producer is four-time Emmy award winner David Dinkins, Jr. The director is Bob Dunphy, son of legendary Hall of Famer Don Dunphy. The pair has been guiding SHOWTIME Sports’ flagship series SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® since its inception in 1986 and has produced the three highest-grossing pay-per-view events of all time (Mayweather-Pacquiao, Mayweather-McGregor, Mayweather-Canelo).

Tickets for the Álvarez vs. Plant closed circuit telecast at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas are available now and can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com/CaneloCCTV.

The four-fight SHOWTIME PPV event will feature a complete undercard of world-class professional boxing including two-time super middleweight world champion Anthony “The Dog” Dirrell squaring off against exciting contender “Madman” Marcos Hernández in the 10-round co-main event. Unbeaten former super bantamweight world champion Rey Vargas returns to action against Mexico’s Leonardo Báez in a 10-round attraction. Kicking off the pay-per-view are super lightweight contenders Elvis Rodríguez and Juan Pablo Romero dueling in a 10-round showdown.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com. The event is presented by Premier Boxing Champions, promoted by Canelo Promotions and TGB Promotions and sponsored by Hennessy and Value.