New opponent set for heavyweight Sonny Conto on Nov 18

November 4th, 2021

📷 Mikey Williams

South Philadelphia’s own favorite heavyweight Sonny Conto (7-0, 6KOs) will put his impressive undefeated streak on the line and make history when he enters the boxing ring at the new Live! Casino & Hotel in Philadelphia on Thursday, November 18 at 7 p.m.

Conto will face Joel Caudle (8-5-2, 5KOs) of Raleigh, NC in a six-round heavyweight fight.

Tickets at $50, $75 and $125 on sale now and are available for purchase at https://philadelphia.livecasinohotel.com/, https://www.axs.com/ or by calling 215-364-9000. Must be 21 or older to attend.

“I love that I am fighting in my own back yard. This is a beautiful thing because all of my family and friends and home town supporters can attend,” said Conto.

Although Caudle, 31, has lost his last four fights, his opponents’ combined records were 42-0. Needless to say, he does not back down from a tough test, fighting guys like Joe Hanks (21-2), George Arias (15-0), and only being stopped by Cassius Chaney (15-0). It is clear that Caudle comes prepared to test the man in front of him.

In this instance, the 25 year old, Conto who has knocked out six of his previous seven opponents is ready for his next test.

Super lightweights Gerardo Martinez (5-1, 1 K0) of Coatesville, PA and Christopher Burgos (2-4-1) of Philadelphia, PA will battle six rounds, reigniting their rivalry from 2017. Martinez previously won a split decision over Burgos in a tough fought four-rounder.

Pro debut, light heavyweight Tunde Fatiregun of New Brunswick, NJ, will go toe-to-toe with pro debut Tariq Green of Philadelphia, PA in a four-round bout.

Highlighted on the card will be an all-Philadelphia welterweight six-round fight between Daiyaan Butt (8-1, 4K0s) and Seifullah Wise (4-7, 1K0).

There will feature a five round light heavyweight fight between Kendall Cannida (3-1, 1K0) of Philadelphia, PA against Khainell Wheeler (5-1, 5 K0s) of Bethlehem, PA.

Middleweight Bilal Quintyne of Marietta, GA who has a record of 1-0, 1K0 will face Maurice Burke of Philadelphia, PA , who is also 1-0 in a four-round bout.

Rounding out the card will be junior welterweight Jan Carlos Rivera (4-1, 4 K0s) against an opponent to be announced.