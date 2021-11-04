Andy Ruiz Jr. confirms Deontay Wilder Pay Per View fight will happen

Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. confirmed what World Boxing News revealed in 2020: a fight with Deontay Wilder is on the cards.

A year ago and change, WBN reported that Al Haymon was keen to match the former top division rulers together. The move came as Tyson Fury aimed to walk away from a trilogy with Wilder to face Anthony Joshua.

Ruiz got lined up for a Pay Per View event with Wilder in the final third of 2020. That was until mediation efforts put “The Bronze Bomber” back on track to face Fury.

The third installment of Fury vs. Wilder then got set for the summer of 2021 but was eventually pushed back to October this year.

Once it went down, the battle was the best heavyweight fight of this generation.

Now Wilder is free to negotiate his next move, Ruiz is on board with reigniting those previous plans.

“I think that would be an amazing fight,” Ruiz told Brian Custer on The Last Stand Podcast.

“We’re both a part of the same team, and it’s all business. I wouldn’t mind getting in the ring with him.

“I feel I could beat him. We’ve got to get it on,” he added.

DEONTAY WILDER vs. ANDY RUIZ JR PPV

WBN understands that the contest won’t happen immediately, though. Ruiz is eyeing a return in the New Year, while his PBC rival is not planning to fight before March 2022.

Once they both compete and come out victorious, plans can begin on a massive blockbuster collision. Wilder vs. Ruiz could potentially go down in Las Vegas or New York during the second half of next year.

The winner will undoubtedly be in line to challenge for a world title, given the fact both are highly-ranked with the World Boxing Council and other entities.

Ruiz also has his sights on landing a rubber match with Joshua, having won and lost against the Briton in their 2019 double.

Blasting out AJ in New York to blow away the myth he was unbeatable, “The Destroyer” imploded upon realizing his lifelong dream of claiming the heavyweight crown.

During the return bout, Ruiz was a shell of himself and had no chance of beating anybody that night in Saudi Arabia.

Wilder will be on the agenda first. However, the Joshua situation gives both men options if the Londoner loses to Oleksandr Usyk in 2022.

