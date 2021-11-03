Devin Haney to fight JoJo Diaz Jr. on Dec 4 at the MGM Grand

Devin Haney will defend his WBC World Lightweight title against Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz, Jr., the WBC Interim World Lightweight champion, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday December 4.

Live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Slovenia, Bosnia & Herzegovina & Macedonia).

Unbeaten superstar Haney (26-0 15 KOs) puts his crown on the line for the fourth time and the second in a row in his Las Vegas backyard, having seen off the challenge of former three weight World ruler Jorge ‘El Niño Del Oro’ Linares in a thrilling clash in May at Mandalay Bay.

‘The Dream’ now returns to the Vegas strip for what promises to be a barnburner as his rivalry with Diaz, Jr. hits boiling point.

Diaz (32-1-1 15 KOs) claimed the WBC Interim World Lightweight title on his debut at 135lbs, beating former World champion Javier Fortuna in one of the best performances of his 34-fight career.

The 28 year old delivered on his promise to excite at Lightweight with that win and also chase the big names in the division. He now gets the chance to become a two-weight World champion having ripped the IBF Super-Featherweight title from Tevin Farmer in Miami in January 2020.

“Another day, another massive Lightweight clash for fans to enjoy before the end of the year,” said Ed Breeze, EVP Rights at DAZN. “At only 22 years of age, Devin Haney defends his WBC title for an impressive third time, against another dangerous opponent and current WBC Interim Lightweight champion JoJo Diaz, Jr.

“The Lightweight division keeps on delivering and the eyes of the boxing world will be on Las Vegas when Haney and Diaz, Jr. go ALL in. Do not miss this fight, December 4, live and exclusive worldwide on DAZN.”

Information on the undercard will be released soon.