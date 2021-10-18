Santillan, Martinez, Mireles and Madera all victorious for Split-T

October 18th, 2021

Amanda Wescott

Split-T Management fighters were a perfect 4-for-4 over the weekend with winning efforts on Friday night in San Diego and Saturday night in Brooklyn.

Friday night in San Diego, Split-T fighters racked up three victories as Giovani Santillan remained undefeated with a 10-round unanimous decision over Angel Ruiz in a welterweight bout.

Santillan was able to get the better of the fast paced fight by landing hard combinations on the inside. The fight was fought at close quarters with many exchanges that saw Santillan land more and harder.

In round seven, Santillan’s left eye began to swell.

Santillan landed 266 of 693 punches; Ruiz was 157 of 577.

Santillan, 147 lbs of San Diego won by scores of 100-90 twice and 99-91 and is now 28-0. Ruiz, 147.4 lbs of Tijuana, MX is 17-2.

Santillan said, “This is what it’s all about, a great fight in front of my amazing hometown fans. They were cheering for me all night, and it was an honor to perform for my people in San Diego.

“My father and I always wanted to fight here. It was a dream come true, and credit to Angel Ruiz for going to battle for 10 rounds. He’s a true Mexican warrior. I have nothing but respect for him.”

Santillan is promoted by Top Rank and Thompson Boxing

Javier Martinez remained undefeated as he battered Darryl Jones over six-rounds to win a unanimous decision in a middleweight bout.

Martinez, 162.4 lbs of Milwaukee, WI won by scores of 60-54 and 60-53 twice and is now 5-0. Jones, 161.6 lbs of Sarasota, FL is 4-3-1.

Martinez is promoted by Top Rank.

6’9″ Antonio Mireles made a successful pro debut with a first-round stoppage over Demonte Randle in a heavyweight bout.

In round one, Mireles dropped Randle with a right hook. Seconds later, Mireles landed a hard flurry that sent Randle into the ropes for a knockdown. Mireles ended the fight with a right hook to the side of the head that sent Randle down and the fight was stopped at 2:07.

Mireles, 262.2 lbs of Des Moines, IA is 1-0 with one knockout. Randle, 314 lbs of Kansas City, MO is 2-2.

Mireles is Promoted by Top Rank.

Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Will Madera spoiled the American debut of Jamshidbek Najmitdinov after round five of a scheduled eight-round super lightweight fight.

In round four, The nose of Najmitdinov began to bleed. Najmitdinov also hurt his left arm, and the fight was halted after round five because of those injuries.

Madera, 139.4 lbs of Albany, NY is now 17-1-3 with 10 knockouts. Najmitdinov, 139.8 lbs of Tashkent, UZB is 17-2.

“This was a tough fight against a strong guy,” said Madera. “I knew I was hurting him, he was shaking his head no but that usually means yet. He was getting tired from my body shots and I could hear him grunting after each one.”

Madera is promoted by Liveco Boxing.

Split-T Management’s undefeated featherweight, Haven Brady Jr. will be in action this Saturday night in Atlanta.