Usyk offers further proof of Joshua’s shock at heavyweight decision loss

October 5th, 2021

Matchroom

World Boxing News shared a video of the Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua result getting read out in the aftermath of the verdict. It showed former heavyweight champion AJ’s apparent shock that he lost the fight.

Despite many seeing it wide for Usyk, who almost got the stoppage at the end of the contest, Joshua somehow thought he’d still win on the cards.

Now, as debate continues to rage amongst fans, Usyk provided a still photograph that proves precisely that – at least for a split second.

Joshua was apparently perplexed to hear that Usyk was a clear winner, ripping away the title belts that the Briton had reclaimed from Andy Ruiz Jr.

The former Olympic gold medalist has now suffered two losses from his previous four bouts and is rated as the third best heavyweight in the world once again.

Talks over a rematch with Usyk should be straightforward, though. Joshua [as always] made sure contingency plans were in place in case he lost.

Now, Usyk will have to agree to defend the straps against Joshua within six months unless the man he conquered decides to step aside.

Top Rank boss Bob Arum told WBN he was hopeful a deal could get reached to see Usyk face Tyson Fury if he takes out Deontay Wilder again this weekend.

USYK vs. FURY

“If there weren’t a (Joshua-Usyk) rematch, we would probably go right into doing that fight (after Wilder III). But there is a rematch clause,” Arum exclusively told World Boxing News.

If Usyk and Fury get it on, Arum is confident his man would come out on top.

“I think you’d have to go with Fury because he is a very good boxer. The size [difference[ is tremendous. Obviously, he wouldn’t be able to do the same thing to Fury as he did to [Anthony] Joshua.

“It would be an interesting matchup. It could probably happen down the road. But I don’t see Usyk having the ammunition to beat a Fury.”

HEAVYWEIGHT REMATCH

Usyk’s promoter Alexander Krassyuk believes Joshua has already revealed his intentions to face Usyk immediately.

This scenario is yet to get officially confirmed by the Joshua camp.

If they meet again, it’s likely to be back in the UK, potentially at the Principality Stadium in Wales, around February or March of 2022.

