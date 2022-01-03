Not even Floyd Mayweather can help ex-heavyweight champ avenge loss

January 3rd, 2022

Mark Robinson

Floyd Mayweather oversaw training with former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in Dubai recently but not even the great one can turn the tide against Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua seems cemented in his ways too much to guarantee the changes needed for redemption.

Since the Wladimir Klitschko fight in 2017, Joshua has struggled to shine in his title defenses. Losing twice, only a win over Joseph Parker, looks to be anything to write home about.

Many widely criticized the tactics used in losses to Andy Ruiz Jr. and then Usyk as the Briton went down to the only dangerous challengers to his throne.

When they met in a three-belt unification, Parker seemed happy to be there and make career securing money. The New Zealander has since made millions under Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn.

Joshua hasn’t blossomed, hasn’t grown as a fighter, and drafting in Mayweather at this late stage seems a futile move.

Mayweather had asked Joshua to be part of his team before the first loss against Ruiz. Now, after two losses, the more has more than a whiff of desperation.

Usyk is formidable. Provided the Ukrainian goes into the fight with the same steely determination and focus he has with every other title fight in his career, there’s just no way Joshua can deal with his skillset.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Even Floyd Mayweather admitted at the recent Gervonta Davis event that Joshua losing was no surprise.

“That was not an upset. It’s just that Joshua was on TV. Everybody had seen him before,” said Mayweather.

“Usyk was a helluva fighter, a gold medallist. Upset? No. It’s just that he was working behind the scenes.”

On working together, the five-weight world champion added: “I told him from the beginning – he can come. I can teach him some pointers.

“The same coach you had as an amateur doesn’t always make a great professional coach.”

Spending more and more time in Dubai, Mayweather is reportedly considering another exhibition rinsing, probably against a YouTuber, MMA fighter, or influencer in 2022.

One thing is for sure: there is Floyd Mayweather where there is money.

Regarding Joshua, the two-time top division ruler has his work cut out for him to take back a clutch of belts that saw Usyk move up from cruiserweight to humble him.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

