Granite Chin confirms signing of two, November 13 event

October 5th, 2021

Granite Chin Promotions has announced the signings of New England Welterweight Champion Mike “Bad Man” O’Han, Jr. and veteran Ryan “The Polish Prince” Kielczweski, as well as its next event, “Championship Road,” on Saturday night, November 13, at The Rim in Hampton, New Hampshire.

O’Han (13-1, 7 KOs), fighting out of Holbrook (MA), will headline “Championship Road” against his Mexican opponent, Israel “Filipino Tigre” Rojas (14-24, 5 KOs), in O’Han’s first scheduled 10-round bout.

“I have no doubt Granite Chin is turning the corner and is going to be a national player in the boxing world,” Granite Chin Promotions president Chris Traietti commented. “We have a deal worked out with BXNG TV to start live steaming our events and I am signing some of the top guys in the area and getting them on the biggest stages in boxing. This card is an ideal way to end 2021 and set the standards for 2022. I also plan to start running shows again in Massachusetts soon. Big things are in the works!”

The winner of four straight fights since suffering his lone pro loss, O’Han captured the vacant New England crown last November, when he won an 8-round unanimous decision over Ryan Dibartolomeo, and successfully defended it in his last fight in June, when challenger Tyrone Luckey retired after the five rounds.

“I’m excited to sign with Granite Chin Promotions,” O’Han said. “I believe adding Granite Chin to the team makes the sky the limit for me.”

Kielczweski (30-6, 11 KOs) has never been stopped in thirty-six pro fights. The Quincy (MA) lightweight is a business partner with his friend, Traietti, in TKO BoxFit gym in Quincy. Ryan K has notable victories against Nick Otieno, Miguel Angel Mendoza, Rafael Vazquez, Ramsey Luna, Miquel Soto, and Ira Terry.

“I’m near the end of my career and Chris has proven that he has right contacts to get his fighters on big cards,” Kielczweski remarked. “I’d like to have a couple of more good fights and paydays before I hang up my gloves.”

“Championship Road,” streaming live on bxngtv.com, in addition to O’Han will showcase New England fighters such as Holyoke (MA) welterweight prospect Denzel “Double Impact” Whitley (6-0, 5 KOs) in the 6-round co-featured event, Woburn (MA) Julien “Black Dragon” Baptiste (3-0, 2 KOs), Holyoke junior middleweight Carlos Castillo (3-0, 3 KOs), Pittsfield (MA) super middleweight Steve Sumpter (2-0, 2 KOs), Springfield (MA) middleweight Jamer Jones (1-0, 1 KO), Lawrence (MA) lightweight “El Gallo” Kevin Rodriguez (2-1, 1 KO), Providence (RI) welterweight Damon Townes (3-0, 2 KOs), and Springfield light heavyweight Laurent Humes (2-0, 2 KOs).

Card subject to change.

Tickets are priced at $60.00 (ringside) and $40.00 (general admission, in addition to ringside tables of four for $260.00, and available to purchase at www.TicketRiver.com (Search: Championship Road).

Doors open at 5 pm. ET with the first bout at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Granite Chin’s “Fly” Mike Marshall in action this Saturday on Tyson-Wilder 3 PPV

New England heavyweight champion “Fly” Mike Marshall, promoted by Granite Chin, will fight on this Saturday’s high-profile Tyson Fury-Deontay Wilder 3I FOX pay-per-view event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Marshall (6-1-1, 4 KOs), fighting out of Danbury, Connecticut, takes on undefeated Ukrainian prospect Victor Vykhrryst (aka Faust) in an 8-round bout