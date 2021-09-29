Manny Pacquiao: Ranking a Legend’s Top Ten Victories

September 29th, 2021

On the back of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao retiring from the sport, World Boxing News looks at the Senator’s top ten victories through a twenty-five-year career.

With 62 victories from 72 bouts, Pacquiao will go down as one of the best-ever after amassing world titles in eight weight classes.

MANNY PACQUIAO TOP TEN VICTORIES

10. Lehlo Ledwaba – 2001, MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Widely regarded as Pacquiao’s breakthrough fight, the “Pacman” made his United States debut as a late substitute and took full advantage.

Working with new trainer Freddie Roach for only a short period, Pacquiao stunned the IBF champion in six rounds.

9. Prayat Sawaingam – 2002, Rizal Memorial Colleges Gym, Davao City

Making his homecoming following three victories in America, Pacquiao dropped the experienced Sawaingam four times en route to an impressive first-round win.

Pacquiao would fight only three more times in the Philippines. The last time came in 2006.

8. Marco Antonio Barrera – 2007, Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas

Riding an eight-fight winning streak, including inflicting a first defeat on Prince Naseem Hamed, Barrera was in awesome form until Pacquiao dismantled him in twelve-round points win at the Mandalay Bay.

7. Timothy Bradley – 2012, MGM Grand, Las Vegas

In one of the most controversial decisions seen at the MGM Grand, Pacquiao lost an unreal split decision. Heads needed to roll regarding the judging of this fight, which was a Pacquiao clinic that spawned an unneeded trilogy. Pacquiao won ten of twelve rounds on the WBN Scorecard.

6. Erik Morales – 2006, Thomas and Mack Center, Las Vegas

After losing a decision to Morales in their first meeting, Pacquiao came roaring back to score a tenth-round stoppage in the rematch.

A third clash ten months later ended even earlier.

TOP FIVE

5. Keith Thurman – 2019, MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Written off before challenging Thurman for his welterweight crown, Pacquiao dropped the dangerous and undefeated American in the first round to silence the doubters immediately.

He then followed it up by becoming the oldest champion of all time at the 147-pound limit.

4. Miguel Cotto – 2009, MGM Grand, Las Vegas

Cotto was still a solid force despite losing to Antonio Margarito controversially in 2008. Pacquiao put on a supreme effort to take the Puerto Rican legend out late in the fight.

3. Oscar De La Hoya – 2008, MGM Grand, Las Vegas

The beginning of an amazing run between 2008 and 2012 for Manny Pacquiao, possibly the best run of his career, the brilliant Filipino retired and aged De La Hoya in eight one-sided rounds.

2. Ricky Hatton – 2009, MGM Grand, Las Vegas

If Hatton hadn’t lost to Floyd Mayweather in his previous Las Vegas mega-fight and struggled to deal with the fallout of that defeat, this could well have been Pacquiao’s greatest victory.

As it turned out, Hatton was damaged goods at the time – as revealed years later. Pacquiao took full advantage with a stunning knockout that sent shockwaves through the division.

1. Antonio Margarito – 2010, Cowboys Stadium, Texas

Moving up to 154 pounds to battle Margarito at a stipulated 150 pounds was far removed from the days Pacquiao used to campaign at 105.

Undeterred, Pacquiao battered the much-bigger man in complete and utter domination.

We may never see another fighter like Manny Pacquiao.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.