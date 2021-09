Heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk makes huge pound for pound move

September 26th, 2021

Mark Robinson

Heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk made a massive move in the pound-for-pound rankings after dominating Anthony Joshua on Saturday night in London.

Usyk proved to be the better man on the night, as expected, and now boxing can celebrate having the most talented heavyweight of the modern era at the helm.

HEAVYWEIGHT KING

Previously rated at number twelve due to less-than-impressive opponents in the top division, Usyk’s achievements in equaling Evander Holyfield’s feat of unifying both weight classes deserve the number two spot.

Another win of Joshua in the rematch may not be enough to push Usyk above Canelo if the Mexican superstar wins the undisputed crown against Caleb Plant.

Canelo fights Plant on November 6th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and fully expects to win.

POUND FOR POUND RANKINGS

#1 CANELO ALVAREZ

RANKING IN JANUARY: 1

#2 OLEKSANDR USYK

RANKING IN JANUARY: 8

#3 NAOYA INOUE

RANKING IN JANUARY: 5

#4 ERROL SPENCE

RANKING IN JANUARY: 2

#5 TEOFIMO LOPEZ

RANKING IN JANUARY: 4

#6 JOSH TAYLOR

RANKING IN JANUARY: 26

#7 TYSON FURY

RANKING IN JANUARY: 3

#8 TERENCE CRAWFORD

RANKING IN JANUARY: 6

#9 NONITO DONAIRE

RANKING IN JANUARY: 3

#10 JUAN ESTRADA

RANKING IN JANUARY: 11

#11 GERVONTA DAVIS

RANKING IN JANUARY: 13

#12 VASYL LOMACHENKO

RANKING IN JANUARY: 12

#13 KAZUTO IOKA

RANKING IN JANUARY: 9

#14 GENNADIY GOLOVKIN

RANKING IN JANUARY: 10

#15 ROMAN GONZALEZ

RANKING IN JANUARY: 17

#16 ANTHONY JOSHUA

RANKING IN JANUARY: 14

#17 YORDENIS UGAS

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

#18 MIKEY GARCIA

RANKING IN JANUARY: 15

#19 JERMELL CHARLO

RANKING IN JANUARY: 25

#20 OSCAR VALDEZ

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

21 to 50

#21 SHAWN PORTER

RANKING IN JANUARY: 18

#22 LEO SANTA CRUZ

RANKING IN JANUARY: 19

#23 KOSEI TANAKA

RANKING IN JANUARY: 20

#24 SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI

RANKING IN JANUARY: 24

#25 JOSE RAMIREZ

RANKING IN JANUARY: 16

#26 JERMALL CHARLO

RANKING IN JANUARY: 28

#27 DEONTAY WILDER

RANKING IN JANUARY: 22

#28 ARTUR BETERBIEV

RANKING IN JANUARY: 23

#29 REGIS PROGRAIS

RANKING IN JANUARY: 27

#30 GARY RUSSELL JR.

RANKING IN JANUARY: 29

#31 EMANUEL NAVARRETE

RANKING IN JANUARY: 39

#32 ANDY RUIZ JR.

RANKING IN JANUARY: 34

#33 WANHENG MENAYOTHIN

RANKING IN JANUARY: 31

#34 DANIEL JACOBS

RANKING IN JANUARY: 32

#35 KEITH THURMAN

RANKING IN JANUARY: 33

#36 DMITRY BIVOL

RANKING IN JANUARY: 37

#37 DEMETRIUS ANDRADE

RANKING IN JANUARY: 43

#38 GUILLERMO RIGONDEAUX

RANKING IN JANUARY: 36

#39 KENSHIRO TERAJI

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

#40 DAVID BENAVIDEZ

RANKING IN JANUARY: 44

#41 JOHN RIEL CASIMERO

RANKING IN JANUARY: 48

#42 MIGUEL BERCHELT

RANKING IN JANUARY: 21

#43 MAIRIS BRIEDIS

RANKING IN JANUARY: 38

#44 BRANDON FIGUEROA

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

#45 MURODJON AKHMADALIEV

RANKING IN JANUARY: 41

#46 JERWIN ANCAJAS

RANKING IN JANUARY: 42

#47 JAMEL HERRING

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

#48 GILBERTO RAMIREZ

RANKING IN JANUARY: 45

#49 HIROTO KYOGUCHI

RANKING IN JANUARY: 47

#50 JULIO CESAR MARTINEZ

RANKING IN JANUARY: NE

