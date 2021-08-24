Adrien Broner reveals what he told rival Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas

Amanda Westcott

Former Manny Pacquiao opponent Adrien Broner was back in the spotlight over the weekend and had a few words for his ex-rival.

“The Problem” was present in Las Vegas as Pacquiao lost to Yordenis Ugas in what could be the Filipino Senator’s last fight.

Before Pacquiao walked into the ring, Broner said they exchanged words and embraced, following a 2019 meeting between the pair.

Explaining what happened, Broner spoke to ES News reporter Elie Seckbach.

“He was warming up. I can’t be back there. But then he saw me. He locked eyes with me and said, what’s up,” said Broner. “He came and hugged me genuinely.

“So after we hugged, I told him good luck. I said, do your thing. And I still told Freddie I love you even though he feels the way he feels about me.

“Then when I saw Ugas, I said you know I have been in a ring with Pacquiao, and you have what it takes to beat him.”

Asked if he thinks Pacquiao is done after suffering an eighth career loss, Broner responded: “No, styles make fights.

“Ugas is not a walkover. He can fight his a– off, and he showed it tonight.”

On whether the original foe Errol Spence being in there would have brought a different outcome, he added: “At the end of the day, I believe Errol would have won.

“But nobody can dictate the future. So we don’t know what would have happened.”

ADRIEN BRONER on UGAS

Concluding on what could be next for Ugas and a potential fight for himself with Keith Thurman, Broner stated: “The sky is the limit [for Ugas],” before ending with one expletive for Thurman.

Broner is hoping to be back in the ring by the end of 2022. It’s already been six months since he got back to winning ways for the first time in four years.

It’s been a long, hard road for Broner in and outside of the ring as personal problems continue to dog his tenure in the sport.

At the age of 32, Broner is probably far more aged than he should be at this stage of his career. However, he may have one or two good years left in him.

We await the next chapter.

