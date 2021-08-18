Pacquiao vs. Ugas: T-Mobile Arena grand arrivals signal boxing is back!

August 18th, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

Eight-division world champion and Philippine Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao and WBA Welterweight World Champion Yordenis Ugás made their grand arrivals in Las Vegas Tuesday ahead of their FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View showdown this Saturday, August 21 from T-Mobile Arena.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by TGB Promotions and MP Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased through t-mobilearena.com and axs.com.

Pacquiao seeks to add another piece of history to his already legendary resume Saturday night, while Ugas will look for a career-defining victory in his first world title defense. Ugas will be defending the same title that Pacquiao won when he defeated Keith Thurman in his last fight in July 2019.

Here is what Pacquiao and Ugas had to say Tuesday from Toshiba Plaza:

MANNY PACQUIAO

“I am excited to win another world championship on Saturday. I don’t care who has the belt right now, we’ll see who walks out of the ring with it.

“Being out of the ring has given me time to rest, but also to get motivated like in my early days. I can’t wait to display it all on fight night.

“Boxing is my passion. That’s why I’m still here giving inspiration to the boxing fans and bringing honor to my country. I’m happy doing my job and working hard. They have to try to slow me down in training, because I always want to go more rounds.

“This could be my last fight, or there could be more. I’m turning 43 in December, and my plan has always been to just go one fight at a time. I encourage the fans all over the world to watch this fight, because you never know.”

YORDENIS UGAS

“I’m here to wreck any future plans Manny Pacquiao has in the ring and make sure that Saturday is his last fight.

“It feels great to be in the main event Saturday night against a true legend like Pacquiao. I can’t wait to get in the ring on Saturday night.

“I didn’t hesitate at all when I got offered this fight. I knew right away what a big opportunity it would be and what a win like this can do for my career.

“I always work hard and give it my all every day in training camp. We were already working for the Fabian Maidana fight. Of course, once I knew I was fighting Pacquiao, I was motivated even more, but I always give it my all in training camp.”