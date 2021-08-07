The Odd Team: Deontay Wilder’s weirdest heavyweight redemption duo

August 7th, 2021

When you’ve knocked out your trainer in seconds, and his nickname happens to be “The Odd Guy,” Deontay Wilder can count himself locked in the strangest redemption duo the sport has ever seen.

Wilder, aiming to correct a one-sided beating at the hands of Tyson Fury in 2020, has just over two months to fine-tune his camp.

That training partnership sees the former WBC heavyweight champion joining forces with Malik Scott, a former contender himself.

DEONTAY WILDER COACH

Now, you may get forgiven for questioning what credentials Scott has to prepare a fighter for a top division title shot. But there was a time when the Philadelphian was 35-0 and touted as a world title challenger.

A draw with Vyacheslav Glazkov and swift defeat to Derek Chisora soon afterward ended those predictions. Scott then got out before his record took a turn for the worst.

The Wilder contest took place eight months after the Chisora loss and lasted all of 96 seconds. Wilder walked out of the Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez in Bayamon with his future trainer, though.

Fast forward victories over Alex Leapai, Tony Thompson, a defeat to Luis Ortiz, and seven years, Scott finds himself in a lofty position as the coach of a top-three heavyweight.

Attempting to tweak what many believe is a mountain of changes needed in Wilder’s style would be far too big of a job – even for the best trainers in the world.

ODD COUPLE

What “The Odd Guy” has to do is not attempt to make Wilder run before he can walk. Make slight changes but nothing that will stop the primary weapon in his arsenal.

“The Bronze Bomber” cannot veer from the one-punch knockouts the got him where he was for five years. He reigned long as a feared green and gold belt holder.

Making too many alterations would be detrimental to Wilder’s capacity to blast out opponents. Something which he almost did the first time he met Fury in December 2018.

Furthermore, Scott can put his name in lights alongside Wilder if he can pull off the seemingly impossible task of nailing Fury to the canvas. If he fails, “King” Scott may fall foul of one of the shortest reigns as a head trainer known to pugilism.

Boxing’s oddest couple bids to pull off a “smash and grab” of the highest order on October 9th in Las Vegas. Tune in to find out what goes down.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.