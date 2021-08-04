Floyd Mayweather victims collide on Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence Jr.

August 4th, 2021

Showtime

Former Floyd Mayweather victims Robert Guerrero and Victor Ortiz will attempt to roll back the years on the undercard on Manny Pacquiao vs. Errol Spence Jr.

Both men fought as lost against Mayweather in World Boxing Council welterweight title contests in 2011 and 2013, respectively.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Ortiz got controversially knocked out in the fourth round by Floyd Mayweather. Guerrero managed to go the distance with the ex-pound-for-pound king.

Now, the pair hope to move closer to a possible final championship fling with victory on the undercard of Mayweather rival Pacquiao.

GUERRERO

Guerrero, who holds a record of 36-6-1, 20 KOs, is a three-time world champion who has won world titles at featherweight and super featherweight.

“Ghost” has also fought a stacked lineup of elite fighters, including Floyd Mayweather, during a superb career.

The Gilroy, California native returned from a 2017 defeat to Omar Figueroa Jr. to win his last three contests.

After stopping Adam Mates in December 2018 and Levinson Herrera in March 2019, Guerrero most recently won a unanimous decision over Gerald Thomas in September 2019.

The seasoned veteran is looking forward to the opportunity.

“It’s great to be back in the ring, especially on a big card like Pacquiao vs. Spence,” said Guerrero. “It was an honor to kick off the first PBC fight on network television, and here I am once again, ready to put on a spectacular show for the fans.

“Victor Ortiz and I were always on a collision course to fight, and now it’s finally happening. One thing I know for sure, we are going to throw blows, and the fans are going to see an all-out war.

“My time out of the ring has only fueled my desire to give the fans a great fight. Everyone should order this pay-per-view and get their popcorn ready.

“It’s going to be fireworks from top to bottom.”

VICTOR ORTIZ

Ortiz, 32-6-3, 25 KOs as a pro, and a former 147-pound champion, will return to the ring for the first time since a February 2018 draw against two-division champion Devon Alexander.

The 34-year-old native of Garden City, Kansas, but relocated to Ventura, California, has faced some of the top names in the 147-pound division during his career.

Ortiz won the welterweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Andre Berto in April 2011, before losing the title to Floyd Mayweather.

“I am thrilled to be back in the ring on this Pacquiao vs. Spence Jr. pay-per-view undercard August 21,” said Ortiz. “Robert Guerrero is a legend who I’ve always admired.

“I look forward to competing against him and giving fans the toe-to-toe battle they’re expecting.

“I’ve had a great camp, and I’m so excited to be part of this enormous event. Thank you to everyone who has supported me. I’m ready to make history again!”

Tickets for the live event, promoted by TGB Promotions, MP Promotions, and Man Down Promotions, are on sale now. Fans can purchase them through t-mobilearena.com and axs.com.