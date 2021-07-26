Vargas brothers continue family dynasty with knockout victories in Mexico

July 26th, 2021

Team Vargas

Fernando “El Feroz” Vargas, Jr. (4-0, 4 KOs) and brother Amado “El Malvado” Vargas (3-0, 2 KO), the sons of former two-time light middleweight world champion, Fernando Vargas, returned to action last night, Friday July 23, 2021, in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico.

The card titled, “Campeonata Nacional “Mosca” Cuentas Pendientes”, was presented by GRAND MEX-ENT, in association with the WBC.

Middleweight Fernando Vargas Jr., won his bout against Abel Luna by way of a third-round technical knockout in impressive fashion

“I wanted to put on a show, and give those who were here live as well as those who paid for the PPV a great show,” said Vargas Jr.

“This is just the beginning, I know I have a long road ahead of me, but I am very focused and want to achieve my life-long goal of becoming a world champion.”

Featherweight Amado Vargas won his bout against Fernando De La Cruz by way of a first-round KO.

“It is a good feeling to know that all the hard work I put into training camp paid off and that the result I wanted occurred,” said Amado Vargas, after his first-round knockout.

“Fighting is the family business, and I am glad to have been on the same card as my brother, as I continue to grow as a fighter, I will take it one step at a time with short-term goals that lead to bigger goals.”

“We’re really excited about the future of both Vargas brothers,” said Jose De La Cruz, who is the co-manager of the Vargas brothers with Egis Klimas. “A lot is asked of them because of their last name, and the expectations that come with it, but each and every time they step up they deliver. The future looks bright for both of them.”