Carlos Takam warns, “I’m a bigger challenge than Oleksandr Usyk!”

July 21st, 2021

CARLOS TAKAM says Joe Joyce will be wishing he’s back in the ring with Oleksandr Usyk when he starts landing bombs next week.

Cocky Carlos leapt at the chance to challenge for Joyce’s WBO International, WBC Silver and Commonwealth Heavyweight titles at SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday July 24, live on BT Sport.

Joyce had been sweating on a date with Oleksandr Usyk, but that fell through when Tyson Fury v Anthony Joshua never materialised.

Joyce did fight Usyk in the WSB in 2013 losing on points and Takam told him: “I am a more difficult fight for Joe than Usyk.

“Joe knows Usyk because they boxed before and Usyk knows Joe.

“I am a problem because Joe has never fought someone like Carlos Takam. How am I going to fight him? It’s a surprise.

“I have experience. He has never fought anybody with my experience. That’s why I say he hasn’t fought anyone like me.”

Both Joyce and Takam are explosive punchers, and the French star predicts that it will be over with the first knockdown.

“He is going to try and put me down, I am going to try and put him down. Whoever puts someone down first is the winner,” he added.

“I want to hurt him like he is going to want to hurt me. We are going to punch each other and I am ready for that fight.

Three further title clashes will take place on the undercard of Joe Joyce v Carlos Takam for the WBC Silver and WBO International titles at the SSE Arena, Wembley on July 24.

Hamzah Sheeraz (12-0, 8 KOs) makes the third defence of his WBO European title against Spaniard Ezequiel Gurria (15-1, 3 KOs).

Swansea’s Chris Jenkins (22-3-3, 8 KOs) will finally defend his British and Commonwealth welterweight titles against Nottingham’s Ekow Essuman (14-0, 5 KOs) after recovering from injury.

In a well matched fourth title fight, Peacock gym ace Chris Bourke (9-0, 6 KOs) defends his WBC International super-bantamweight title against Bloxwich’s James Beech Jnr (12-1, 2 KOs).

There is also heavyweight action featuring David Adeleye (6-0, 5 KOs), while Mill Hill’s George Fox (3-0) will make his Queensberry debut. Reading super-featherweight hope Charles Frankham (2-0, 1 KO) has also been added to the stacked bill., along with ‘The Gent’ Micky Burke Jr (4-0, 1 KO) who also returns after his first stoppage victory in November last year.

