Carlos Takam tells Joe Joyce he’s aiming to beat him before landing AJ rematch

July 14th, 2021

CARLOS TAKAM is gunning for Anthony Joshua once he has sorted out Joe Joyce at SSE Arena, Wembley on Saturday July 24, live on BT Sport.

The French powerhouse stepped in at just over one week’s notice to challenge AJ for his WBA and IBF World Heavyweight titles in October 2017.

He went down fighting in Cardiff, losing in ten rounds to the defending champion with many fans insisting that the stoppage was premature.

And there wont just be Joyce’s WBO International, WBC Silver and Commonwealth titles on the line at Wembley.

KO King Joyce (12-0, 11 KOs) is ranked number two by the WBO and will be elevated into the mandatory position after Joshua has defended that title against current top contender Oleksandr Usyk.

“The story between Joshua and me is not finished,” roared Las Vegas based Takam (39-5-1, 28 KOs) who is confident of snatching Joyce’s ranking and booking a Joshua rematch.

Speaking on a digital Press Conference hosted by Dev Sahni, Takam added: “There is unfinished business with Joshua. That fight still hurts me.

“I took that fight at ten days’ notice. The referee stopped the fight and I don’t know why. Nobody ever told me.

“I was also meant to fight Usyk twice, but it never happened and he didn’t want me.”

Putney’s Joyce could have looked at easier options especially as he’s assured of a WBO World title challenge next year providing he remains unbeaten.

But the man who is also rated in the top ten by the WBC and IBF says: “I have had tough tests throughout my career so why stop?

“This is a great fight. Takam brings an all-action fight and it is going to be a good one. I want to give the fans what they want to see.

“This will lead on to some better fights, but I am not overlooking him.”

Three further title clashes will take place on the undercard of Joe Joyce v Carlos Takam for the WBC Silver and WBO International titles at the SSE Arena, Wembley on July 24.

Hamzah Sheeraz (12-0, 8 KOs) makes the third defence of his WBO European title against Spaniard Ezequiel Gurria (15-1, 3 KOs).

Swansea’s Chris Jenkins (22-3-3, 8 KOs) will finally defend his British and Commonwealth welterweight titles against Nottingham’s Ekow Essuman (14-0, 5 KOs) after recovering from injury.

In a well matched fourth title fight, Peacock gym ace Chris Bourke (9-0, 6 KOs) defends his WBC International super-bantamweight title against Bloxwich’s James Beech Jnr (12-1, 2 KOs).

There is also heavyweight action featuring David Adeleye (6-0, 5 KOs), while Mill Hill’s George Fox (3-0) will make his Queensberry debut. Reading super-featherweight hope Charles Frankham (2-0, 1 KO) has also been added to the stacked bill., along with ‘The Gent’ Micky Burke Jr (4-0, 1 KO) who also returns after his first stoppage victory in November last year.

Tickets are available NOW from AXS.com. Click here to buy tickets.

£50 Tier

£70 Floor/Tier

£100 Floor

£150 Floor