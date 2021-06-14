Undefeated welterweight Isaias “Bestia Jr” Lucero Jr returns June 25

June 14th, 2021

25-year-old knockout artist Isaias “Bestia Jr” Lucero Jr (10-0, 7KO) will be in his second fight of the year on Friday, June 25th, at the Grand Hotel in Tijuana, Mexico. Lucero’s opponent will be Fernando Oliva (7-1, 3KO) of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico.

The scheduled eight rounder in the welterweight division will be the semi-main event of “Fight Night at the Border” presented by Frank Carillo’s Jab Promotions.

The fight will be televised in Latin-American by ESPN Knockout.

Lucero Jr is the oldest son of former Mexican national light heavyweight champion Isaias Lucero Sr who in the late eighties into the mid-nineties amassed a 24-3, 19KO record as well as the older brother of Isaac “La Bestia” Lucero who also see action the same night Agustin Lugo (11-11-3, 5KO).

“I have been in Tijuana for a couple of years, I left my family, my son, my wife back in La Paz,” Lucero Jr explained. “I have big shoes to fill sharing the same name as my father who is very well respected in our hometown and in Mexican boxing. My brother is making his own name and we are here together.”

After a respectable amateur career of over 80 fights, the hard-hitting Lucero Jr went pro in early 2019 stopping Jaime Sepulveda in the first. Lucero Jr fought four more times that year and four times in 2020 winning all. In his last fight in early March of this year Lucero Jr stopped the tough Lisandro de los Santos in the fifth of a scheduled six.

“He was tougher than I expected, I hit him with everything and he kept in there,” Lucero Jr said of his last fight. “I had to be patient against Santos and fight my fight. It was a great learning experience.”

That fight marked Lucero Jr’s. first under the tutelage of the two-time divisional world champion Raul “Jibaro” Perez.

“Perez’s has helped me a lot, his experience is impressive and every day he teaches me something new,” Lucero Jr said of his trainer. “I know Oliva is a tough fighter but we are working on being more consistent with my attack and I think that will mark the difference in our fight.”