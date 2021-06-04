Opinion: Floyd Mayweather has to carry YouTuber to justify more events

June 4th, 2021

Amanda Westcott

Floyd Mayweather returns to the spotlight on Sunday evening in Miami with considerable doubts raised about the nature of his comeback bout.

Televising on a bonafide network against a non-boxer who is 0-1 inside the ring has polarized boxing audiences worldwide.

But Floyd Mayweather is Floyd Mayweather, and he’s already looking to the next payday.

As it happens, Mayweather’s YouTuber opponent has a brother. As it also happens, Floyd’s network Showtime has signed that brother. You can do the math on that one.

Put two and two together, and you get four. But Mayweather will know that if he blasts out the taller, lankier no-hoper, he won’t be able to justify facing his younger sibling.

Therefore, the 50-0 former pound-for-pound king may have to carry the vlogger a few rounds and entertain the fans if he is to sell another one of these marmite events.

During fight week, Floyd has been selling his pitch hard. Not least by comments made as the pair squared up at the Versace Mansion.

Knowing it’s not going to be a tough battle, Mayweather aims to put on a show.

“It’s going to be fun,” Mayweather pointed out. “It’s what I do. There’s a difference between being a YouTube fighter and an elite fighter.

“I’m a fighter, and I don’t worry about anything. I’ve been a professional for 25 years. I’ve fought the best and seen every style, and I always came out on top.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER – ENTERTAINER

On the massive weight differential, “Money” added: “Most of the time when I go out there and fight, I’m giving up 20 pounds.

“When I was fighting at 140, the guys I was fighting were going up to 160. When I was fighting at 147, guys were going up to 167 within 24 hours.

“I don’t really worry about the weight. Once again, fighting wins fights.

“I look at it as going out, having a good time, and entertaining the people. I do what I want to do when I want to do it, and how I want to do it.”

Punters betting on a first-round knockout for Mayweather may be a little hasty if you sit back and think about it.

As he did with Conor McGregor, Floyd will have to let this one go to allow another of these events to play out later this year.

The views expressed in this article are that of the Editor, Phil Jay. WBN is the top-visited independent boxing news website in the world.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.