Teofimo Lopez bids to emulate Floyd Mayweather as five-weight champion

June 2nd, 2021

Lightweight superstar Teofimo Lopez has revealed a blueprint for domination that includes emulating the great Floyd Mayweather and fighting his way up to middleweight.

The current undisputed champion at 135, Lopez, will make a mandatory defense on Triller this month before contemplating a move up to super-lightweight.

Once there, another undisputed chance awaits against Josh Taylor. If successful in both bouts, Lopez would be the first utterly unified fighter in two separate divisions.

It would be quite some beginning to a two-weight reign for the WBN Fighter of the Year for 2020.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Lopez has given himself up to ten years to become the top name in the sport and pointed to Floyd Mayweather when confirming his plans.

It took Floyd 10+ yrs to become "MONEY MAY". We have time! Trust the process and stay on course on the bigger picture.. — Teofimo Lopez (@TeofimoLopez) May 20, 2021

“It took Floyd ten plus years to become “MONEY MAY.” We have time! Trust the process and stay on course on the bigger picture,” he said.

Speaking to Elie Seckbach recently, Lopez made it clear he could campaign from 135 to 160 pounds with his body frame and expandability.

For now, George Kambosos is in the crosshairs and effectively blocking any path to these achievements. A rank outsider, the rugged Australian is surprisingly long odds for a victory.

Watching the IBF challenger work in training and witnessing his previous victories, there should be no sleeping on his ability to shock Lopez.

It could become a roughhouse battle between two excellent fighters, provided nobody gets caught cold early on.

TRILLER CARD

Also on the bill and co-featuring for the Women’s super-middleweight undisputed world title sees Franchon ‘The Heavy Hitting Diva’ Crews-Dezurn, (7-1, 2 KOs), holder of the WBO/WBC belts battling WBA/IBF title-holder Erin Cederroos, (8-0, 4 KO), over ten rounds.

