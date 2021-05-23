Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III signed and confirmed in six days

May 23rd, 2021

Ryan Hafey

Tyson Fury will face old adversary Deontay Wilder for the third time this summer after both confirmed they’d signed a deal to meet again in Las Vegas.

The heavyweight battle to decide the WBC champion will take place on July 24, potentially at the T-Mobile Arena across the strip from the MGM Grand.

Fury defeated Wilder in seven rounds the last time they met in February 2020. Since then, “The Gypsy King” had attempted to move on due to the nature of his triumph.

The trouble was, Wilder had an airtight agreement for the trilogy. In the end, this proved decisive as both sides made the fight in just six days.

Signatures came after Fury was involved in long-winded talks with Brit rival Anthony Joshua. Discussions that lasted six months and still didn’t see a conclusion.

Now, fans can look forward to a build-up of animosity as Fury and Wilder were at loggerheads for months after they traded blows last year.

Wilder claimed foul play for his first career loss. Fury was having none of it and has threatened to repeat the beating this time around.

Appearing at the Josh Taylor vs. Jose Ramirez fight, Fury made his presence felt. He’d already warned Wilder of his fate to come.

“Wilder, this contract is signed. “You’re getting smashed. When I say smashed, I mean smash, smash, smash, bang.

“You’re getting knocked out – end of [story]. One round, you’re going. I’ve got your soul. [I’ve got] your mojo, everything.”

DEONTAY WILDER CHANGES

Former champion Wilder has made adjustments to his team ahead of his revenge attempt, drafting former opponent Malik Scott to help his bid.

Some have questioned the move after Wilder defeated Scott in just 96 seconds. Years later, he’s coaching him in a world heavyweight title fight.

When it comes to the crunch, it will only be Wilder and Fury inside those ropes when the first bell goes. The American has the memory of February 2020 ringing in his ears.

Trying to fight fire-with-fire against Fury is already off the table for Wilder, who has to bide his time to find that solitary punch that can end the fight.

Fury is promising to do his job six rounds faster this time. Intriguing already.