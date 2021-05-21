Top Rank mock Floyd Mayweather “stolen hat” at undisputed fight week

May 21st, 2021

Former employees at Top Rank couldn’t resist a little dig at Floyd Mayweather during fight week formalities for Jose Ramirez vs. Josh Taylor.

As they sent out a release to boxing media, the first line of the press conference briefing mocked a recent media day “staged” by Mayweather for his comeback.

The former pound-for-pound king will face a YouTube bereft of any fundamental boxing skills on June 6. It’s a fight that has primarily caused moans and groans from the boxing fraternity.

When beginning with a summary of the presser, the Top Rank information pointed towards Mayweather’s incident with a hat and subsequent melee.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER HAT

“Nobody’s hat was stolen. No brawl broke out,” they said in a nudge to the man who left the company to go it alone.

They continued by discussing the forthcoming light-welterweight unification between two top fighters.

“WBC/WBO champion Jose Ramirez and WBA/IBF champion Josh Taylor were all business Thursday at the final press conference for Saturday’s undisputed junior welterweight world title showdown at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

“Ramirez (26-0, 17 KOs) and Taylor (17-0, 13 KOs) are fighting, not only to maintain their unbeaten records but to become the sixth man to attain undisputed status in the four-belt era.

“For the first time since the matchup was officially announced nearly three months ago, the two best 140-pound fighters in the world were face to face.

“A little good-natured trash talk followed. But that’s to be expected.”

RABBIT HOLE

As Ramirez vs. Taylor prepares for broadcast on FITE TV with no UK network picking up the contest, Sky Sports did purchase the rights to Floyd Mayweather’s farcical event.

That shows exactly where boxing is at right now. It’s a crossroads that can take the sport either way. We remain focused on the top stars and major title events, or we slide further down the rabbit hole of social media influencers and followers, meaning more than glory.

All will become apparent on June 6th. For now, let’s enjoy a proper fight.