Mountain to molehill: Heavyweight GOT star drops 100lb plus for exhibition

May 19th, 2021

Hafthor Bjornsson, the former “Mountain” on “Game of Thrones,” is only half the man he used to be ahead of his next heavyweight match-up.

In January, the former World’s Strongest Man fought pro boxer, Steven Ward. Since then, he has lost well over one hundred pounds in weight.

Scaling 344 pounds versus Ward and out-weighing the Irishman by 127 pounds, Bjornsson continued his preparation to face WSM rival, Eddie Hall.

The pair are due to meet in September on the world-famous Las Vegas Strip. Judging by his latest efforts in the gym preparations, Bjornsson may begin the favorite to win.

Sparring and fighting professionals in the run-up will do Bjornsson a world of good with four months left until the Hall encounter.

In a bid to keep momentum, Bjornsson will share a few rounds with former Team GB star Simon Vallily on May 28.

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Outling how he shed so much excess timber in just a few months, Bjornsson gives tips on his social media and YouTube channel.

Bjornsson said: “A full day of eating and training in preparation for my fight! Here is how I do it!

“A fresh video just dropped on my YouTube channel! Check it out! The link is in my bio!”

On his boxing coaching, Bjornsson added: “What you all training today?

“Today, I’ve done boxing with my coach, and now I’m about to deadlift!

“Trying to maintain some strength with all this endurance work I’m doing these days. Go after your goals and smash them, champs!

“Whether you think you can, or you think you can’t, you’re right. Never doubt yourself. Always believe and go after your goals.

“Working on footwork and technique! Everyday improvements get made! four months until I knockout [Eddie Hall].”

In his latest boxing post, Bjornsson said: “Warming up today before five rounds of sparring.

“Don’t miss my exhibition match on the 28th of May!”