Ex-world champ disagrees with Canelo on prime Floyd Mayweather view

May 15th, 2021

Mayweather Promo / Ed Mulholland

Canelo Alvarez would not knock out former opponent Floyd Mayweather if both fighters met in their prime, according to former world champion Regis Prograis.

“Rougarou” waded in on the debate as Canelo suggested his 2013 loss to Mayweather would be a very different story these days.

Aside from the obvious weight differential that would be in play, Canelo was confident he could stop the five-weight ruler.

“He’d have nothing to do with me,” Canelo said on his “Alvarez Show.” “If we were both at our prime, our best prime, he wouldn’t anything do with me – nothing.

“I’d knock him out,” he added.

Prograis gave a direct response by saying: “I love Canelo BUT absolutely NOT!”

Canelo is arguably in his prime now and competing at super-middleweight. Even then, Mayweather would be as elusive as ever – even at 150 pounds.

But it’s one of those “never happen” kind of moments when fans decide to ask who would win out of Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson. There’s too much red tape involved.

It’s just an opinion. It could never be conclusive. Mayweather wouldn’t ever give away that kind of advantage.’

Back when they fought eight years ago, the wise Mayweather stipulated that Canelo had to lose two pounds from his already tight limit of 154.

Even when Canelo hit the scales at 153 and a half for his previous fight, taking off that extra pound and a half would have been excruciating for him at that point.

Therefore, Mayweather gave himself every angle he could to be able to win the fight. Canelo only made 154 once more after that encounter.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER MODEL

Years on, and Canelo has since molded himself into the new version of Mayweather. He was dominating opponents and by far the biggest draw in the sport.

Despite this fact, Mayweather’s CEO Leonard Ellerbe believes Canelo should still be fighting on Pay Per View.

“In my opinion, since he’s currently the biggest star in the sport, he should be fighting on the biggest platform to generate the most revenue for himself,” said Ellerbe.

“Fighting on Pay Per View, he will have an unlimited ceiling on what he can make in one night by being his own boss.

“Fighting on PPV, he can make an unlimited amount of money. He’s driving the train. He can make any deal he wants with anyone.

“If you’re the biggest star in the sport, why wouldn’t you put yourself in the best situation to generate the most money for yourself?”