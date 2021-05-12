Triller push away from Floyd Mayweather, add second undisputed clash

May 12th, 2021

Teofimo Lopez has switched his mandatory clash with George Kambosos Jr. on Triller following news of Floyd Mayweather fighting on June 6th.

Mayweather confirmed his first event since 2018 for Miami, the day after Lopez was due to face Kambosos in the same city.

An official announcement came late on Tuesday. It read: “Triller Fight Club today announced that they would again make history.

“Triller will have a men’s and women’s undisputed title fights on the same card for the first time. An elite boxing Pay-Per-View card co-headlined by the title fight between ‘The Takeover’ Teófimo López and ‘Ferocious’ George Kambosos Jr.

Lopez vs. Kambosos has four belts on the line—IBF, WBA, WBO, WBC, and the prestigious lineal belt. Add to that a four-belt title bout between Franchon ‘The Heavy-Hitting Diva’ Crews-Dezurn and Elin Cederroos.

The PPV event will be the first-ever boxing event held at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida. It’s home to the Miami Marlins. PPV pre-sales are now underway.

“This is truly a historic moment having both the male and female undisputed title fights on the same card,” said Peter Kahn, Chief Boxing Officer, Triller Fight Club.

“We are excited to have Franchon and Elin join a night of boxing that already has one of the most anticipated fights of the year, López and Kambosos.

“A strong undercard will also appeal to true boxing fans.”

”We’re excited to bring boxing’s biggest event of the year to loanDepot park,” said Adam Jones, Miami Marlins Chief Revenue Officer. “

“This will be another milestone event for South Florida’s jewel venue. It comes as we host one of the most exciting and unique experiences for boxing fans.”

Tickets to attend the event will go on sale Thursday, May 20. More info at TrillerFightClub.com.

LOPEZ vs. KAMBOSOS PPV

The four-hour show will kick off at 8:00 pm EDT with the live PPV main card starting at 9 pm EDT.

It will feature a WBA World Title Heavyweight Eliminator bout between Michael Hunter (19-1-1, 13 KOs) and Mike Wilson (21-1, 10 KOs).

A WBC International Super Featherweight Silver Championship matchup between Andy Vences (23-2-1, 12 KOs) and Ireland’s Jono Carroll (19-2-1, 5 KOs).

Additional fights will be announced in the coming weeks.

The PPV retail price for the event is $49.99 (U.S. & Canada) plus a processing fee.

Fans outside North America can check the FITE link at https://www.fite.tv/watch/teofimo-lopez-vs-george-kambosos/2p97b/ for international pricing.

Floyd Mayweather faces a YouTube vlogger on June 6th, also on Pay Per View with Showtime.