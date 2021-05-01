Chris Eubank Jr. confident he can stop Gennadiy Golovkin in 2021 clash

Dave Thompson

British middleweight force Chris Eubank Jr. has predicted he’ll not only land a fight with Gennadiy Golovkin but will stop the IBF champion in 2021.

Eubank is so sure of his victory over the four-time WBN Fighter of the Year that he’s already planning it for this year.

Currently on the brink of a return to action against Marcus Morrison, Eubank Jr. has been training alongside ex-pound for pound king Roy Jones Jr.

The son of a legend is ready to win big before taking on one of the best middleweights of all time.

“COVID messed up a lot of plans for my career in 2020. I went away, and I used that time to the best I could, and that was training with Roy Jones Jr. Learning from him, as much as I could, perfecting the craft,” said Eubank.

“Learning the teachings of Roy and trying to implement them as much as I could through sparring and training. I feel like I’m a better fighter for it.

“I’ve looked up to Roy since I was a kid. He was one of my favorite fighters.

“To be able to spend the amount of time that I have with him and pick his brains. To hear everything he has to say on the sport and how I should approach it has been a dream come true.”

CHRIS EUBANK JR. vs GENNADIY GOLOVKIN

On Golovkin, he added: “I’ve wanted to fight Golovkin for years. I believe this is the year that I’m going to get him. I’m coming for all of the belts.

“That’s what I’m in the sport to do. It’s not that I have to look good in this fight to get to that stage. You’ve got to look good in every fight, and I do look good in every fight.

“I really and truly believe I would stop him. My engine and his fight style? He doesn’t back down and goes to war regardless.

“An immovable force against an unstoppable object. When two warriors collide who put it all on the line, it would be an amazing fight.

“I don’t believe he could out-punch or out-perform me.”