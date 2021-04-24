Oscar De La Hoya puts his foot in it again and Eddie Hearn won’t like it

Mark Robinson / Stacey M. Snyder

Oscar De La Hoya put his foot in it when announcing a deal between Matchroom Boxing and DAZN UK to screen all events moving forward.

Fans on social media had discussed a rumored deal, but both sides were being coy due to the sensitive nature of the talks.

Matchroom is reportedly looking to expand its involvement with DAZN UK. They revealed that DAZN would broadcast Canelo vs. Billy Joe Saunders instead of Sky Sports.

Now, it’s thought that a new version of the Matchroom/DAZN contract will see all other Sky Sports hand their UK event rights to DAZN.

The situation will leave all Sky Sports with only Box Office fighters left.

WBN has since speculated that Eddie Hearn’s expansion of their Matchroom Media Group indicates that they could be planning their own future PPV platform.

Whatever the case may be, De La Hoya was not permitted to reveal any news. He quickly deleted his tweet, which said: “Congrats to Matchroom and DAZN for expanding their partnership.

“Looks like boxing in the UK has a new home.”

Sky Sports will undoubtedly be perplexed as to why the Golden Boy boss would get involved at such a delicate stage. Especially on the back of his recent analyst exploits.

OSCAR DE LA HOYA on TRILLER

De La Hoya got accused of being on something or drunk when taking his position on the Triller microphone last Saturday night.

He’s since brushed off some zany comments made with a throwaway apology. But one of the participants who bore some of De La Hoya’s tongue-lashings spoke out.

Frank Mir, who lost to Steve Cunningham, told De La Hoya to seek help.

“Regarding the commentary during my fight last night, I could be angry. I could laugh too. But addiction is no joke, I know,” said Mir.

“I sincerely hope that those around Oscar get him the help he needs. He was a great champion and ambassador for boxing. I want to think he can be again.”

Someone maybe should take Oscar’s phone away, too, for the time being.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.