Evander Holyfield faces Mike Tyson conqueror for ‘Triller Championship’

FITE / Triller

Ex-two-weight undisputed champion Evander Holyfield returns to the ring at the ripe old age of 58, a decade on from his last appearance between the ropes.

Firstly, revealing their plan to take over the way boxing shows get presented recently, Triller began drafted in the big names of the past to blend with the new.

This latest move sees Holyfield coming back eighteen months shy of his 60th birthday.

Triller said: “Triller Fight Club (TFC) took another major step in its growing sports and entertainment business today. It added one of the world’s most respected and accomplished athletes, Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield, to its lineup of elite fighters, legends, rising stars, and leading entertainment personalities.

EVANDER HOLYFIELD

“Holyfield, the only person ever to win the world heavyweight title four times, will return to the ring to fight Kevin McBride in a six-round bout in Florida on Saturday, June 5.

“He will join a card that already has the title fight between Teófimo López and George Kambosos Jr.

“The veteran McBride (35-10-1) is best known for ending the career of Mike Tyson in June of 2005 when Tyson retired in the sixth round in Washington, D.C.

“Triller Fight Club is a partnership between Triller and Snoop Dogg and is spearheaded by Ryan Kavanaugh. All professional fight rules will apply.

“The location and times for Triller Fight Club on June 5 will be announced officially in the coming days.”

TRILLER CHAMPIONSHIP

Also, Triller outlined plans to create their own championships for their events.

“Fight Club has created and named this match the Legends Title Fight. It will be delivering the winner the Triller Fight Club Legends Champion Gold Belt, the first of Fight Club’s championship belts,” they confirmed.

TEOFIMO LOPEZ HEADLINER

Topping the bill on June 5th is lightweight king Teofimo Lopez taking on mandatory challenger George Kambosos Jr.

López, 23, is the current unified lightweight world champion. Since 2019 and the WBA (Super), he’s held the IBF title, WBO, and Ring magazine titles since defeating Vasyl Lomachenko in 2020.

López is ranked as the world’s fourth-best active boxer with World Boxing News, pound for pound. Fifth by ESPN and Boxing Writers Association of America, and sixth by The Ring.

He is also ranked as the world’s best active lightweight by BoxRec and ESPN.

The Australian Kambosos has held the IBF Pan Pacific lightweight title since 2017.

He previously held the Australian NSW, Australian, WBA-PABA, and WBA Oceania lightweight titles between 2013 and 2017.

Furthermore, Kambosos (19-0, 10 KOs) became the IBF mandatory challenger. He defeated Lee Selby by a split decision in October.