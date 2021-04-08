EXCLUSIVE: Stop the rumors! Deontay Wilder is not retiring anytime soon

SHOWTIME

World Boxing News can confirm that reaching a report that Deontay Wilder will retire from the sport if he fails to land a third fight with Tyson Fury is untrue.

WBN contacted Wilder’s co-manager, Shelly Finkel, on Wednesday evening as rumors filtered through from YouTubers hoping to gain a few extra followers.

Those falsehoods soon spilled over to social media, and a snowball effect was born. Fans were seriously asking if Wilder was about to way away for good.

Gladly, WBN can reveal that Wilder will fight again this year in his quest to get back in the title picture. He has not fallen out of love with the sport by any stretch.

Wilder has much to offer, and with the formation of the new super-cruiserweight division, he has the option to attempt a two-weight title feat if he so wishes.

There’s also the carrot of a massive Pay Per View with Andy Ruiz Jr. in front of Wilder if he can get back to winning ways this year.

Ruiz fights Chris Arreola on April 24th, and WBN has heard some whispers that ‘The Bronze Bomber’ will aim to be ringside or there in an analyst capacity for FOX.

DEONTAY WILDER RETURN

It will be a welcome return to a boxing arena for Wilder, who hasn’t venture too far from his family since the pandemic began.

Back in February 2020, the Alabama Slammer lost to Fury in seven rounds. Covid-19 was already making its way around the world when WBN traveled to Las Vegas for the fight.

Weeks later and the world began to shut down, boxing with it.

After a year without fans and crying out for a massive heavyweight clash, Wilder’s addition back in the frame will only help the top division.

Anthony Joshua and Fury hope to give a boost by agreeing to an undisputed unification in the coming days as British fans keep their fingers crossed.

Should Wilder miss out despite holding Fury mediation over a failed and contracted trilogy, there remain several viable options at Premier Boxing Champions.

Wilder will want to make a big statement and could go up against Charles Martin, Robert Helenius, or Adam Kownacki to do just that.

Another knockout triumph in spectacular style would then firmly open the door to a PPV bonanza with Ruiz at the end of 2021.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.