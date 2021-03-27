Mike Tyson sure Canelo Alvarez can become heavyweight champion

It’s a subject WBN has brought up before and one boxing legend Mike Tyson has addressed. Whether we will see Canelo Alvarez eventually fight at heavyweight.

Firstly, Mike thinks Canelo will campaign in the top division towards the end of his career, and Tyson sees the Mexican legend landing the world championship at the most glamorous of weights.

Speaking to Elie Seckbach on a recent visit by Canelo and Eddy Reynoso to the Hotboxin Podcast, Tyson aired his views on the matter.

Canelo had always stated he’s in the sport to make history and has already claimed world titles between 154 and 175 pounds. One of only a handful of fighters from Mexico to win belts at four separate weights.

Stopping Sergey Kovalev in December 2019, Canelo added yet another string to his bow.

Speaking about it at the time, Canelo did not rule out a bid to pile on the pounds.

“Everything is possible. Look, as a team, we’ve always been a team to take on all challenges. That’s what motivates and drives me,” said Canelo.

“But the door is open. It’s free, and it’s possible. It’s no secret that my ideal weight is 160 pounds, the middleweight division.

“Look, everybody knows I’ve always loved challenges, so if there are challenges and titles out there, and are titles out there, I’m open to it like I’ve shown in the past.”

Discussing his career with Mike Tyson, Canelo says his solitary reverse against Floyd Mayweather was a mere blip he doesn’t see as significant.

“I’ve grown so much (since then),” stated Canelo. “I always thought I need to fight first with (Miguel) Cotto, (Erislandy) Lara and all of those guys, and then Floyd. But that’s what it is, you know? That’s what it is. I’m OK.

"I needed more experience and maturity. I don't think of that fight like a loss. But I think of that fight like I learn from that fight."







And boy did he learn. A run of spectacular victories since then has placed Canelo as the undisputed pound for pound number one.

The sky is the limit in terms of where he goes with his career. Dependent on who the champion is at the time or whether he can grab a shot at a vacant title against a lesser heavyweight, Canelo may be able to better Roy Jones Jr.

If he succeeds, Canelo will go one better than Jones by becoming the first 200 pounds plus ruler to from 154 pounds to the highest heights as heavyweight champion of the world.

