Lennox Lewis advice on Deontay Wilder vs. Mike Tyson a telling prophecy

Mikey Williams

Lennox Lewis comments to Deontay Wilder on his Mike Tyson admission has proven sound advice from the former undisputed heavyweight champion.

Wilder, speaking on a Showtime broadcast of ‘Up Front’ almost a year before his 2018 draw with Tyson Fury, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ stated ‘Iron’ Mike would be KO’d if they met.

Specifically, the 1986 version of the great Tyson, into the bargain or anyone else for that matter.

Those words lead to something of a dressing down by Lewis.

‘The Pugilist Specialist’ was joined by Frank Bruno, who faced ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ in the ring.

“I just heard Deontay Wilder said he would destroy a young Mike Tyson. My thoughts are that it’s easy to talk until you get in the ring,” said Lewis at the time before Wilder even faced Fury for the first time.

“I like Wilder, but he’s never been in there with someone that ferocious who truly wants to break his ribs with every punch. I don’t see it!”

DEONTAY WILDER vs FURY

We know now that Wilder almost took Fury out in the final round of their first bout, but it was the second meeting where Lewis’s words resonate.

Lewis foresaw the problems Wilder faced, and they came to fruition in February 2020.

The respect was still there, though.

“I love Wilder’s confidence (and) you need that to sit atop the heavyweight division.

“He’s hungry and shows up in probably best shape in the division, but there are levels to it, and he’s still adding to his arsenal.

“My best advice to the entire crop of young heavyweight champs is to focus on being the best of YOUR era!







“Out of respect and reality. It’s unprovable. Of course, people asked, but I found no need to speculate or compare myself to my idol Muhammad Ali or any other of the past greats.

“History will decide your place among the all-time greats, so go out there, clean up the division and defend your title. Reign supreme, and your work will speak for itself,” he added.

Bruno stated: “Very easy to talk…easy to make a statement when you know it’s impossible to do.”

The Alabama Slammer has a job to get his status back. He’s already been out for over a year.

Where he goes from here is anyone’s guess. The debate surrounding Wilder and Tyson has swayed more in favor of the former undisputed king, though.