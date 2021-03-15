Brothers Marques and Dominic Valle both score first-round knockouts

Damon Gonzalez

Heralded prospects, brothers Marques and Dominic Valle from Winter Haven, FL each scored first round knockouts on Friday night, March 12 in Plant City, FL at the ProBox Center on All-Star Boxing’s TELEMUNDO undercard.

Featherweight Dominic (1-0, 1 KO), made his highly anticipated pro debut by destroying Juan Bryand from Laredo, TX finishing him off with a barrage of power shots including the final left hook to the head sending him down to the canvas. Time of the stoppage was 0:57 of the opening stanza.

Welterweight sensation Marques, (2-0, 2 KOs), definitely followed his brother’s lead breaking down previously undefeated Leonidas Fowlkes, (2-1) from Winchester, VA.

Starting quickly with blistering body shots, Valle sent Fowlkes down to the canvas with an explosive right hand to the head ending his night at the official time of 1:57 of the opening round.

Both brothers fight under the ProBox Promotions’ banner headed by Garry Jonas and are managed by Split-T Management under Tim VanNewhouse.

The 22-year-old Marques Valle, stands 6’1” tall and competes as a professional in the welterweight division. Among his accolades through his 45 amateur bouts were a Silver Medal at the 2018 Men’s Nationals in addition to being a 2020 Team USA Olympic Trials Participant.

Standing 5’11” and 20-years-old, Dominic Valle fights in the featherweight division as a professional. In the amateur ranks, he was a winner at the 2016 National Silver Gloves and 2018 National Junior Olympics while boasting a record of 43-3 with all three losses coming by split decision.