Billy Joe Saunders rips Canelo Alvarez ’embarrassment’ vs. ‘bum’ victim

Ed Mulholland

Billy Joe Saunders has laid into Canelo Alvarez ahead of their long-awaited and forthcoming May world super-middleweight title clash.

Saunders, like most, sat back and watched in amazement as Canelo walked through an opponent who was supposed to be a mandatory challenger.

The World Boxing Council moved to defend Avni Yildirim’s right to face Canelo as their number one, although Saunders wasn’t impressed.

“Avni Yildirim was going to fight in the semi-final of David Benavidez and Anthony Dirrell. But his rival did not take part.

“Later, when Benavidez knocked out, Dirrell and Avni were ratified as a mandatory rival. Unfortunately, the issue of the pandemic came and stopped the activities,” said President Mauricio Sulaiman.

He added: “Yildirim could not travel to the United States, and David was allowed to defend the title. He lost it on the scale.

“It was there that Saúl raised his hand to ask for the opportunity to contest the 168-pound championship with the understanding that Avini he was the mandatory challenger.”

Saunders stopped by The Ak and Barak Show to give Canelo both barrels as training continues for a rescheduled unification encounter.

Below are snippets from the interview you can view or listen to in full on the Sirius XM app or DAZN.

BJS on CANELO ALVAREZ

• Canelo got it done against a bum.

• Doesn’t know where the fight is going to be just yet.

• Has to be at his best. Still, the training after having the flu.

• Will never make an excuse, even if there is one.

• Doesn’t look past any of his fights. That’s where people go wrong.

• The Canelo-Yildirim fight was embarrassing.

• Likes Caleb Plant. He has a good style.

• They don’t give up on his culture. They go out on their shields.

• Once this fight is over, he can look at other opponents.

• This will be the biggest upset in British boxing history.

Catch all things Boxing. @SiriusXM Fight Nation Channel 156. The Ak & Barak Show, weekdays 12-2p ET.

At the Fights w/ @commishrandyg & @gerrycooney: Mon+Fri 6-8p ET.