Canelo can be relieved as 168lbs knockout wrecking ball stops chasing

Canelo Alvarez will no longer be hunted down by one of the most dangerous knockout opponents in the super-middleweight division.

The pound-for-pound king is due to fight back-to-back unifications in May and September this year after recently taking care of his own WBC stipulation.

If he can fully unify at 168, it’s expected Canelo will then move up to 175 more permanently.

This means David Benavidez, potentially one fight away from becoming the new WBC number one, may not face Canelo for the title.

It’s far more likely that Benavidez will again be put forward for the vacant WBC crown, hence his decision to stop chasing his fellow Mexican.

Speaking to the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer, the two-time world champion talked about Canelo and his upcoming fight on March 13th on Showtime.

He also discussed moving his training.

The rising star believes IBF ruler Caleb Plant is continuing to run from him.

Benavidez also sends a harsh message to Jermall Charlo about coming up to 168 to fight him.

“I want to earn the Canelo fight,” said Benavidez. “I feel like the way I earn the Canelo fight is going through all these people (Billy Joe Saunders, Jermall Charlo, Caleb Plant).

“I’m sure I can make it happen. I’m 100% sure I can beat all these guys.

“So the only thing I need is an opportunity right now, and at the end of the day, boxing wins because these the fights fans want to see.”

On training at Big Bear, he added: “A lot of my promoters and myself was disappointed when I didn’t make weight.

“For my career, I think this is the route I’m going to take. Mentally and physically, I feel like I’m at my best when I’m out here, and I’m at my peak.

“I feel like the big fights are going to come sooner than later. So I feel like I am in my best shape to get the best out of myself.

“I feel like I need to train up here, so I’m going to be coming back.”

Asked by Custer about Caleb Plant, Benavidez said: “I feel like he’s going to sit out as long as he can until he gets the Canelo fight because. For him, it’s just business.

“Business-wise, that fight makes more sense to him. I feel like I’m more of a threat, and he loses more against me than if he loses against Canelo.

“But even if he gets the Canelo fight and he beats him or loses I still want to fight Caleb Plant either way. I feel like there’s a lot of unsettled business we need to settle.”







On Charlo, Benavidez stated that’s one fight he wants.

“I’m going to keep calling him out, and I’m going to keep antagonizing him. I’m going to keep pushing his buttons until he has to see me in the ring.

“Hopefully, that fight happens. I feel like for me just talking about which way my career wants to go, I feel like that has to be one of the fights I have to get.

That’ll be his last fight at 168. I’ll send him back down to 160.

KNOCKOUT STAR

Concluding on knockout star Edgar Berlanga calling him a hater, Benavidez said: “If the fight would ever happen, it would be an amazing fight. Mexican and Puerto Ricans getting together would be a huge fight.

“These are the type of fights I want, but everyone gets mad. At the end of the day, I’m not anyone’s friend here. I’m not trying to be your friend.

“I’m not trying to be in a relationship with these people. You know, I’m trying to knock them out. So if they get mad, be it. I’m trying to knock you out anyways.”

