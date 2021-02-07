Caleb Plant embraces inevitable future clash with Canelo Alvarez

Ed Mulholland / FOX

American technician Caleb Plant is a fast-rising 168-pound title-holder with an inevitable meeting with Canelo Alvarez in his future.

Just days after retaining his IBF Super Middleweight title Caleb “Sweethands” Plant joined the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer.

He talked about why he fought Truax. Also, if he thinks the fight between him and Canelo Alvarez will ever happen.

The rising star also responds to David Benavidez and tells us how the tragedy in his life motivates him to stay unbeaten in the ring.

Plant on why he fought Caleb Truax

“We wanted to do back-to-back mandatories. That way, it would give me years worth of free and open to make big unification fights. The IBF is strict with its mandatories, and the IBF is usually the only sanctioning body that would not excuse mandatories for unification fights or bigger fights. So we thought it would be a good idea to go ahead and do two back. That way from now onward for the whole rest of the year. A mandatory wouldn’t get in the way of me making a big unification fight.”

Plant says Canelo Alvarez tried to get him on short notice in December

“People have him as the pound for pound king, so why would you not put yourself in the best position to get your hand raised in that fight…I think we’re close to making that Canelo fight happen, I think it can be made, he’s saying it can be made, our teams are on board so the Canelo fight will happen.”

Plant on fighting David Benavidez

“Of course he feels like he can just jump the line again and get a world title fight, and in his eyes he feels like he’s going to beat me and then get the Canelo fight, but boxing doesn’t work that way. He’s had his opportunities!”







Plant on a possible fight with Jermall Charlo in the future

“I’ve heard rumors of him wanting to move up to 168. If that’s the case, I’m the man to see in that division!”

Plant says the death of his young daughter and mother fuels his motivation to remain an unbeaten champion

“Those are two incidents that happened in my life. But there are a lot more than just those two—some that some people know about and some that nobody will ever know.

“I feel like after conquering those things and getting through those things. I don’t feel like there’s anything or man on earth who can stop me.”

