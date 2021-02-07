AIBA sets a course for direct communication with National Federations

AIBA President Mr. Umar Kremlev, during an official visit to Nairobi, took part in a training session with the Kenya national boxing team.

Athletes had the opportunity not only to train together with the head of the Association but also to communicate with the President.

‘I need to understand what is happening in global boxing, each country, each national team. We will continue this practice of communication, we will talk directly with the National Federations, as well as with athletes and coaches. Our task is to be close to our boxers,’ said Mr. Kremlev.

‘I saw it personally, and I was very pleased with the physical conditions of the Kenyan athletes, despite the situation with the lack of competition. I feel in each of the guys a great potential, a great desire to develop, to show results. When I see boxers who are so dedicated to working, I understand that we are doing everything for a reason. After all, the main priority for us is athletes and coaches, everything we do is for their benefit,’ he added.

Kenya’s boxing president, former heavyweight boxer, Anthony Otieno Ombok also trained with the AIBA chief and the team.

‘We are very happy with the reforms that the AIBA President and his Board of Directors are implementing in this new administration. The future of boxing in Africa is very promising according to the decisions that Mr. Kremlev has given us such as building a boxing academy in Kenya. This will without a doubt help the country to regain its long-lost glory days when Kenyan boxers were Kings in the world of boxing. Adding exposure from numerous tournaments that will be held in the country and the exchange program of technical officials, we are sure that the sky is the limit and boxing will be the top sport in the country thanks to the reforms in AIBA under the leadership of Mr. Umar Kremlev,’ said Mr. Otiene Ombok.

The boxers in the Kenya national boxing team, popularly known as Hit Squad, are excited beyond the limit because today they have had an experience of a lifetime.

‘We never dreamt in our wildest dreams that we could train with the AIBA President and take personal photos with him. We are over the moon, to say the least. The gifts that he has given us will be treasured for a lifetime. Thank you so much Mr. President for your generosity and may God bless you abundantly,’ said national captain team Nick Okoth.

At the end of the training session, the AIBA President presented the athletes of the national team with equipment.