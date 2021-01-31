Floyd Mayweather offered Manny Pacquiao rematch after exhibition delay

Floyd Mayweather has been offered another chance to accept a rematch with Manny Pacquiao following his exhibition match delay.

The former pound for pound king was due to face a YouTuber opponent on February 20 but had to postpone.

Reports of low sales for the fight and the potential to wait for a crowd, alongside a clash with Top Rank’s world title card on the same night, have all made headway.

Mayweather is yet to confirm anything regarding the event. His team had not visibly begun to push the promotion of the Pay Per View either.

Therefore, the ‘Money’ man could be once again open to offers. That’s where Pacquiao could come back into play.

Sean Gibbons, head of MP Promotions, urged Mayweather to accept his advances to give the Filipino Senator a chance for revenge.

“Floyd, you can come and get some! Senator Pacquiao will send you into double retirement,” said Gibbons.

Pacquiao lost to Mayweather back in 2015. The showcase remains the most lucrative PPV of all time.

Over 4.6m US sales and around 5.7m worldwide tell its own story. The pair pockets nine-figure paychecks each.

If they were to do it again, even in an exhibition capacity, they could easily break eight-figures on any given night – even in their forties.

Fanmio signed a dead with Mayweather to televise his future exhibitions. Without mentioning Pacquiao’s name, CEO Solomon Engel is eyeing the very biggest attractions.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER vs. MANNY PACQUIAO II

The ‘Pacman’ is undoubtedly one of those.

“Anyone that Floyd faces will bring a lot of eyeballs and a lot of interest,” said Engel.

“There are certainly other potential opponents. But I don’t want to say names now.







“I think it something that requires further conversations with Floyd. Also, those other parties before we can see whether those bouts can come about,” he added.

Ryan Garica remains in the mix to be Pacquiao’s next opponent, although any interest from Floyd would blow that opportunity out of the water.

The two legends have unfinished business. Getting any return over the line would be a significant achievement for Fanmio and Paradigm Sports.

