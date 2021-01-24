Floyd Mayweather protege keeps fans ‘signed up for KO’s with yet another

Amanda Westcott

Floyd Mayweather has tipped Rolly Romero for big things. Now, the fighter who promises fans entertainment if they ‘Sign Up 4 KO’s’ remains on course to do just that.

In the opening bout of Fulton vs. Leo main event, Romero (13-0, 11 KOs) remained unbeaten against late replacement Avery Sparrow (10-4, 3 KOs) with a dominating performance.

Romero’s dominance led Sparrow’s corner to call an end to the fight in the seventh round.

All three judges fought scored 60-51 at the time of the technical knockout stoppage, as did SHOWTIME’s unofficial ringside scorer Steve Farhood.

The 25-year-old set the tone early in the fight sending Sparrow to the canvas with a well-placed left hook within the first minute of the first round.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER GYM

Born and bred in Las Vegas and fighting under the Mayweather Promotions banner, Romero landed 86 of his 175 power punches, which more than doubled Sparrow’s total punches landed in the fight (40).

In the closing minute of the sixth round, Sparrow went down with an apparent knee injury. Upon returning to action, referee Johnny Callas deducted two points from Sparrow for an intentional low blow.

Sparrow’s corner team confirmed that Sparrow’s knee injury was the reason for stopping the fight.

ROLLY ROMERO

“Sparrow had a month to prepare because he was my replacement,” said Romero.

“I was very disappointed. I really wanted to fight Justin Pauldo. But things happen—at least I had another opponent.

“I fought a dirty fighter. He hit me with a dozen, if not more, low blows, back of the head, trying to wrestle, but it is what it is. I got the victory.







“I dropped him with that hook in the opening round. But I thought it would be over. He’s slick. He knows how to survive.

“His corner did the right thing by stopping it. In that last moment, before they stopped the fight, he was hurt again, and there was a lot of time left in the round.

“He’s lucky they stopped it.”

Mayweather Promotions and TGB Promotions promoted the event.