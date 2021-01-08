WBN AWARDS 2020: Jessica McCaskill wins Boxing Upset of 2020

Women’s undisputed welterweight champion Jessica McCaskill has been named World Boxing News Upset of 2020 for her most famous win to date.

In August, the ‘CasKILLA’ took on the 36-0 ‘First Lady’ of boxing Cecilia Braekhus and was subsequently a heavy underdog in the contest.

Amazingly, McCaskill out-fought the Norweigian superstar to take a majority decision. In the process, claiming all the title belts on offer at 147 pounds.

Clearly the hungrier fighter, McCaskill discussed her path to glory at the age of 35 in the aftermath.

JESSICA MCCASKILL

“I thought that it takes a lot to take the belts away from the champion. I kept saying, ‘and new, and new, and new’ in my head.

“When I am back in the gym, that’s all I’m saying, and that’s what happened.

“My coach said to me a couple of days ago, ‘Hey, this fight – fight for you.’ So this is for the fourth-grader, homeless Jessica.

“This is for the little girl who didn’t care what people thought about her and just learned to love herself even though she was really weird.

“This is for me now, the one who sacrifices everything to put this sport first and to make a difference. That’s what that fight was about.”

With the victory, McCaskill moved to 9-2 and put herself in line for a career-high payday in the future.

McCaskill's honor is the third award revealed so far after Tyson Fury won WBN Editor's Choice Fighter of the Year and the super-lightweight battle between Jose Zepeda and Ivan Baranchyk took the Fight of the Year nod.







Upset of 2020: Jessica McCaskill

