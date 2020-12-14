Maiva Hamadouche to defend IBF strap against Nina Pavlovic on Thursday in Milan

On December 17 at historic Allianz Cloud in Milan (Italy) IBF World super featherweight champion Maiva Hamadouche (France, 21-1 with 17 KOs) will defend against Nina Pavlovic (Serbia, 6-3-1 with 1 KO) in the show promoted behind closed doors by Opi Since 82, Matchroom Boxing Italy and DAZN which will stream it live.

This fight would be the main event in most other shows, but at the Milano Boxing Night it’s just part of a triple-header. In the main event, Devis Boschiero (Italy, 48-6-2 with 22 KOs) will fight Francesco Patera (Belgium, 23-3 with 8 KOs) for the vacant WBC Silver lightweight title.

In the co-main event, European super bantamweight champion Luca Rigoldi (Italy, 22-1-2 with 8 KOs) will defend the EBU title against official challenger Gamal Yafai (U.K. 17-1 with10 KOs).

Professional since July 2013, 31 years old Maiva Hamadouche is a former French, European and WBC World lightweight champion. She never defended the WBC belt, but choose to move down to the super featherweight division and defeated on points Jennifer Salinas in Paris for the vacant IBF World championship. Hamadouche defended the IBF title five times.

Recently she signed with Opi Since 82 and Matchroom to prove that she is the very best: “I signed with them because I want to unify all the belts and prove that I am the undisputed super featherweight queen.”

Professional since March 2018, 23 years old Nina Pavlovic built international experience fighting in her country and in France, Italy, Belgium, Sweden and Denmark. On December 17 she will have her first opportunity to became World champion. That’s enough to motivate any pro to give 100& and put up a great show.

Also on the card, Euro super lightweight champion Sandor Martin (Spain, 36-2 with 13 KOs) will fight Nestor Maradiaga (Nicaragua, 8-9-1, with 4 KOs) in a non-title affair on the 8 rounds distance.

Roman super welterweight prospect Mirko Natalizi (8-0 with 5 KOs) will fight Manuel Largacha (Panama, 9-9-6 with 4 KOs) on the 8 rounds distance. Opening the show, Samuel Gonzalez (Venezuela, 22-7 with 13 KOs) will fight Nicola Henchiri (Italy, 8-3-2) on the 6 rounds distance.