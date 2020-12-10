Roy Jones boxing results from Mexico: Lester Martinez stays unbeaten

Rising star Lester Martinez kept his perfect record intact last night, stopping Uriel “Big Bang” Gonzalez (18-7-1, 14 KOs) at the end of the opening round, in the main event on an RJJ Boxing card at Maninaterra Hotel & Spa Event Center in San Carlos, Sonora, Mexico.

The 25-year-old Martinez extended his perfect pro record to 7-0, all ending in stoppages, and the heavy-handed Guatemalan captured the vacant World Boxing Council (WBC) Latino super middleweight championship. Martinez ripped Gonzalez from the opening bell, dropping him late in the opening round, and even though Gonzalez beat the count, the referee had seen enough, and he halted the action.

In the co-featured event, Mexican featherweight Eddy “Dinamita” Valencia (16-5-6, 5 KOs) defeated Pablo “The Lethal Mosquito” Cruz (20-3, 6 KOs), of Houston, by way of an 8-round unanimous decision.





Six-time Mexican National amateur champion, featherweight Alan “Cachoro” Solis (12-0-1, 7 KOs), remained unbeaten by knocking out Abelardo “Bolillo” Sanchez (7-2-2, 4 KOs) in the seventh round.

Former Cuban amateur star Ariel Perez “La Maquina” De La Torre (4-0, 4 KOs), fighting out of Guatemala, pounded Mexican super bantamweight from start to finish, which came in the sixth round by technical knockout.