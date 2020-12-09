Classic bouts to air on fubo, featuring Ricky Hatton and Diego Corrales

📸 Showtime

Fubo Sports Network and Banner Promotions have entered a partnership to air classic fights for the next 15 Wednesday nights.

The fights will feature some of the biggest stars in boxing that have graced the ring over the past 15 years.

The fight series will include fights involving such stars as Diego Corrales, Acelino Freitas, Ricky Hatton, Bernard Hopkins, Gennady Golovkin, Andre Ward, Ruslan Provodnikov, Jermall Charlo and Billy Joe Saunders.

“I am excited to be able to share these great fights with the viewers of fubo Sports Network. Banner Promotions has promoted some most memorable fights with some of the best fighters of the past 30 years, and now the fans can enjoy and relive these exciting moments,” said Artie Pelullo, President of Banner Promotions.

Schedule of Classic Fight Nights

Deigo Corrales vs Jose Luis Castillo 12/2/20 8:00 PM

Deigo Corrales vs Acelino Freitas 12/9/20 8:00 PM

Ricky Hatton vs Luiz Collazo 12/16/20 8:00 PM

Ricky Hatton and Andre Ward Classics 12/23/20 8:00 PM

Bernard Hopkins vs Antwun Echols 12/30/20 8:00 PM

GGG and Siberian Rocky 1/6/21 8:00 PM

Ruslan Provodnikov vs John Molina 1/13/21 8:00 PM

TKO Classics Part 1 1/20/21 8:00 PM

Jermall Charlo vs Brandon Adams 1/27/21 8:00 PM

TKO Classics Part 2 2/3/21 8:00 PM

Acelino Freitas vs Zahir Raheem 2/10/21 8:00 PM

Gabriel Rosado vs Willie Monroe Jr. 2/17/21 8:00 PM

Billy Joe Saunders vs Willie Monroe Jr. 2/24/21 8:00 PM

Yodsanan Sor Nanthachai vs Steve Forbes 3/3/21 8:00 PM

Matthew Hatton vs Edwin Vasquez 3/10/21 8:00 PM