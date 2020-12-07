Felix Trinidad among inductees to Atlantic City Hall of Fame in 2021

The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame (ACBHOF) today announced the honorees for the 2021 Induction Ceremony to be held in Summer 2021.

The legendary boxers, trainers, promoters, matchmakers, media, and special contributors are being enshrined into the 2021 ACBHOF inductees includes:

Felix Trinidad, Kelly Pavlik, Simon Brown, Ivan Robinson, Aaron Snowell, Joey Eye, Ed Keenan, Frank Cappuccino, and Nino Delbuno.

We’re extremely excited about the Class of 2021 and are very much looking forward to paying tribute to the new inductees as well as celebrate the Class of 2020 in a combined induction ceremony during our annual celebration weekend next August in Atlantic City,” said President Ray McCline

2020 Class:

Roy Jones Jr., Riddick Bowe, Pernell Whitaker, Al Cole, Ernest Bing, Tony Thornton, Sr., Calvin Grove, Percy Richardson, Tommy Parks, Earl Morton, Steve Weisfeld, Ron Katz, Murad Muhammad, Marc Abrams, Al Bernstein, and Ms. Laoma Byrd.

The Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Celebration will offer boxing enthusiasts a weekend full of great programming which will include a kick-off cocktail reception, meet & greets, spectacular artwork, and exhibits: ACBHOF will be partnering with New Jersey Give A Kid A Dream “Girls in Gloves” non-profit and CareSparc Consulting to bring an all-inclusive Sustainable Health & Wellness and Fitness Village.

“Going the Distance to a Healthier Atlantic City,” the village will offer screenings, seminars, pop-up vendors, healthy foods choices, music, and fitness as well as a live amateur boxing show and much more. The finale of the weekend will be the Combined Induction Ceremony Dinner honoring the 2020 & 2021 Classes. Also, many of our previous honorees, as well as VIP/celebrity guests, will be in attendance. So, all roads lead to Atlantic City in Summer 2021!