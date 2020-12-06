Beanpole welterweight Fundora wins again, looks a danger at top level

Ryan Hafey

In the co-main event to Spence vs. Garcia, super welterweight sensation Sebastian Fundora delivered a dominating second-round TKO.

Former title challenger Habib Ahmed (27-2-1, 18 KOs) couldn’t deal with the lanky beanpole fighter in their WBA Super Welterweight Title Eliminator.

Standing 6ft 6ins tall, ‘The Towering Inferno’ (now 16-0) is an anomaly for the weight division.

Fundora was in control from the outset, stunning Ahmed in the early moments of round one with a left uppercut from his intimidating frame.

Ahmed was able to make it through a rocky first round but encountered similar problems in round two.

“We saw him buckle in the first round,” said Fundora. “I heard my dad yell from the corner that he was shaken.

“I knew he couldn’t take my power, so I decided to walk right through him.”

“He’s tall, and he’s a good boxer,” said Ahmed. “I didn’t start working fast enough, and he started working immediately.

“That’s why he got me with the uppercut in round one. That messed up my rhythm. I was surprised he came out so fast.”

Early in the second round, Fundora pushed Ahmed to the ropes and began unloading with power punches, receiving no return fire from Ahmed.

In the second round, Fundora managed to land 30 power punches in total before the fight was officially waived off by referee Laurence Cole 1:30 into the round.

“We just fought in an eliminator, so I’m pretty sure I’m high up in the rankings now,” said Fundora. “We’ll go back and talk about what’s next with my team.

“I may take a week off and enjoy the holidays, then come back strong with whatever is next. I want to fight anyone. The 154-pound division is also stacked, so I’ll be ready for anyone.”







WELTERWEIGHT PROSPECT

Before the pay-per-view, FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View Prelims on FS2 featured Issac Avelar (17-2, 10 KOs), earning a unanimous decision victory over Sakaria Lukas (23-1, 16 KOs).

He won by 98-92 according to all three ringside judges in their featherweight bout.

Prelims also saw top welterweight prospect Vito Mielnicki Jr. (7-0, 4 KOs) score two knockdowns on his way to a unanimous decision victory over Steven Pulluaim (5-3, 1 KO).

All three judges scoring the bout 60-52.

In a six-round super middleweight matchup, Marco Delgado (7-1, 5 KOs) defeated Burley Brooks (6-1, 5 KOs) by split decision with one score of 57-55 for Brooks, overruled by two judges scoring the fight 59-53 for Delgado.