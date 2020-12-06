06
Dec
2020

Boxing results, reports and information: November 2020

World Boxing News 06/12/2020
Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones J

Joe Scarnici / Triller

World Boxing News provides boxing results, reports, and information from the major boxing events through November 2020.

NOV 28

8×2 – heavyweight
Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.D-SD
8 – cruiserweight
Badou JackUD
Blake McKernan
12 – British/Euro heavyweight title
Joe JoyceKO10
Daniel Dubois
NOV 27

12 – super-middleweight
Daniel JacobsSD
Gabriel Rosado
10 – light-heavyweight
Julio Cesar Chavez JrTKO4
Jeyson Minda
10 – heavyweight
Tony YokaUD
Christian Hammer
vacant IBO super featherweight title
Michael MagnesiTKO5
Patrick Kinigamazi

NOV 22

10 – welterweight
Conor BennUD
Sebastian Formella
10 – lightweight
Javier FortunaKO6
Antonio Lozada
NOV 14

WBO welterweight title
Terence CrawfordTKO4
Kell Brook
12 – super flyweight
Joshua Franco vs. Andrew MoloneyND
8 – bantamweight
Josh Greer vs. Edwin RodriguezD-MD
Undisputed female lightweight titles
Katie TaylorUD
Miriam Gutierrez
NOV 7

10 – heavyweight
Luis OrtizKO1
Alexander Flores
10 – heavyweight
Frank SanchezKO4
Brian Howard
WBC lightweight title
Devin HaneyUD
Yuriorkis Gamboa
10 – heavyweight
Zhilei ZhangKO4
Devin Vargas
10 – heavyweight
Filip HrgovicTKO5
Rydell Booker
10 – Lightweight
Roman AndreevTKO2
Pavel Malikov
10 – super welterweight
Magomed KurbanovTKO2
Dmitry Mikhaylenko
10 – heavyweight
Evgeny RomanovKO2
Siarhei Liakhovich
10 – cruiserweight
Evgeny TishchenkoKO2
John McCallum

NOV 4

10 – welterweight
Eimantas StanionisKO9
Justin DeLoach
