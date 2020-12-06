Boxing results, reports and information: November 2020

Joe Scarnici / Triller

World Boxing News provides boxing results, reports, and information from the major boxing events through November 2020.

8×2 – heavyweight Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. D-SD MORE INFORMATION

8 – cruiserweight Badou Jack UD Blake McKernan MORE INFORMATION

12 – British/Euro heavyweight title Joe Joyce KO10 Daniel Dubois MORE INFORMATION

12 – super-middleweight Daniel Jacobs SD Gabriel Rosado

10 – light-heavyweight Julio Cesar Chavez Jr TKO4 Jeyson Minda

10 – heavyweight Tony Yoka UD Christian Hammer

vacant IBO super featherweight title Michael Magnesi TKO5 Patrick Kinigamazi

10 – welterweight Conor Benn UD Sebastian Formella MORE INFORMATION

10 – lightweight Javier Fortuna KO6 Antonio Lozada MORE INFORMATION

WBO welterweight title Terence Crawford TKO4 Kell Brook MORE INFORMATION

12 – super flyweight Joshua Franco vs. Andrew Moloney ND MORE INFORMATION

8 – bantamweight Josh Greer vs. Edwin Rodriguez D-MD MORE INFORMATION

Undisputed female lightweight titles Katie Taylor UD Miriam Gutierrez MORE INFORMATION

10 – heavyweight Luis Ortiz KO1 Alexander Flores MORE INFORMATION

10 – heavyweight Frank Sanchez KO4 Brian Howard

WBC lightweight title Devin Haney UD Yuriorkis Gamboa

10 – heavyweight Zhilei Zhang KO4 Devin Vargas

10 – heavyweight Filip Hrgovic TKO5 Rydell Booker

10 – Lightweight Roman Andreev TKO2 Pavel Malikov

10 – super welterweight Magomed Kurbanov TKO2 Dmitry Mikhaylenko

10 – heavyweight Evgeny Romanov KO2 Siarhei Liakhovich

10 – cruiserweight Evgeny Tishchenko KO2 John McCallum

10 – welterweight Eimantas Stanionis KO9 Justin DeLoach MORE INFORMATION