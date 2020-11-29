Daniel Dubois hospitalized with eye injury as Joe Joyce scores KO stunner

Frank Warren

Heavyweight ‘Juggernaut’ Joe Joyce claimed the most impressive victory of his career on Saturday night as the Olympic silver medalist defeated Daniel Dubois.

Joyce, 35, a pre-fight underdog, used his accurate jab to keep the dangerous and previously undefeated knockout artist Dubois at bay for the duration.

Dubois had some small successes in a back-and-forth affair but couldn’t get under the skin of Joyce enough to create an opening.

With an eye injury from the sustained barrage of straight punches from Joyce to set up his work, Dubois was getting more and more uncomfortable as the contest went on.

Despite the encounter being in the balance through ten rounds, Dubois took a heavy shot early in the round and decided enough was enough.

Furthermore, Dubois dropped to his knee and was counted out by referee Iain John Lewis.

Taking the W, Joyce picked up the British, Commonwealth, and European championships to his credit.

In the aftermath, promoter Frank Warren – who was clearly massively disappointed that his man lost – remained hopeful of securing Joyce for a second bout.

Warren also said the ailment suffered by Daniel Dubois was the telling factor in the loss.

“The eye was a massive problem. He couldn’t see out of it. I said it was a battle of the jabs. Whoever has the better jab would control the fight,” Warren told BT Sport.

“Joe is strong, smart. Daniel said it was a nerve that shot through his eye, and he was done. I couldn’t see what happened.

“He was obviously in a lot of pain. He clipped him with a jab, and that obviously, that did something to his eye.

“Daniel is a young man – of course, he’ll carry on. It’s something you’ll learn from.

“I tell you what would be great is a rematch – and with a crowd there,” he added.

When the dust settled, Dubois was taken to the hospital with orbital bone and/or nerve damage to his left eye. An update is expected soon.

Joyce can look forward to a massive payday for his efforts, though, as domestic and world doors open for the likable gentle giant.

Now 12-0, the Rio 2016 star is in line for Warren’s huge offer to face Dubois again as the a-side. Alternatively, a European title defense could be on the horizon.

Whatever the case may be, Joyce proved that experience means everything in boxing. Dubois can come again after learning the harshest of lessons.







JOE JOYCE vs DANIEL DUBOIS UNDERCARD

In the co-feature bouts, super welterweight Hamzah Sheeraz remained undefeated with a late stoppage of Guido Nicolas Pitto. While WBO mandatory super lightweight contender Jack Catterall is 25-0 after a points victory against Abderrazak Houya.

