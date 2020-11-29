Mike Tyson seen as consensus winner over Roy Jones, plans more fights

Joe Scarnici / Triller

Seen as still The Baddest Man on the Planet, ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson is already planning his next outing following a draw with Roy Jones Jr. in Los Angeles.

Tyson was seen as the consensus winner on social media after World Boxing Council unofficial judges carded the Pay Per View headliner level.

After eight two-minute rounds, WBC scores read 80-76 to Jones from Vinny Pazienza and 79-73 to Tyson from Christy Martin.

Third judge Chad Dawson scored 76-76. Martin’s card is seen as the closest to reality by fans and media alike.

In the cold light of day, the event wasn’t as bad as first feared as both men didn’t have enough left in the locker into their 50’s to really trouble each other.

The instigator and aggressor, Tyson can certainly claim a moral victory on the night.

At 54 years old, Mike Tyson is already planning his next outing in his recently-launched Legends Only League.

“I’m used to doing it for three minutes, and sometimes that two minutes felt like three minutes,” Tyson told Triller after the stalemate. “I’m happy I got this under my belt. I’ll continue and do more.”

MIKE TYSON FEAR

Admitting some trepidation during the build-up, Tyson said Jones did shake him once or twice.

“I was afraid I might get hurt. I’ve not fought in fifteen years. He only just stopped three years ago. Why did nobody care about my a–?

“He surprised me with the hook, he hit me with a good hook, and it hurt.

“I haven’t done this in 15, 16 years. I’m not a giant, I’m a beginner. I’m good with it. I entertained the crowd. The crowd was happy it,” added the New Yorker.







Taking to the microphone looking a little bemused by it all, Jones Jr stated: “I don’t do draws, man. But I understand why they say certain things are buckets lists.

“Because when he hits you, if it’s his head, his punches, his body shots, it doesn’t matter. Everything hurts,” he concluded.

While a Tyson vs. Jones rematch is unlikely, Evander Holyfield, Shannon Briggs, and potentially Lennox Lewis could be next up for the youngest heavyweight champion of all time.

Making a guaranteed purse of $1 million and more than $9 million to follow if PPV numbers reach targets, why wouldn’t Mike Tyson grace the ring again for that kind of payday?

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay.