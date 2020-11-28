EXPLAINED: The Floyd Mayweather 50-0 undefeated record

WBC

Several comments surrounding Floyd Mayweather and that 50-0 record this week has urged World Boxing News to explain the actual statistic.

As Wanheng Menaoythin came out of retirement to suffer the first defeat of his career and drop to 54-1 on Friday, Mayweather reclaimed his previous benchmark.

The American reached it by defeating Conor McGregor in 2017 to move one ahead of Rocky Marciano. Wanheng surpassed it on 51-0 almost one year to the day in 2018.

Menayothin defended his WBC strawweight title against Pedro Taduran and subsequently began building on his lead over Floyd Mayweather until disaster at the weekend.

Mayweather rightly now holds the accolade once again, but many don’t understand what that 50-0 record actually is.

It’s the number of victories in a row by any given fighter before retiring undefeated. That’s exactly what the achievement is.

Explaining this beforehand due to an argument over Mexican legend Ricardo Lopez, WBN can confirm that draws negate any claims.

At 47-0 on March 7th of 1998, Lopez was held to a controversial technical statement against Nicaraguan Rosendo Alvarez, which dropped his C.V. to 47-0-1. Hence, not a victory.

Lopez did win the rematch eight months later, but ‘Finito’ was already out of the running by then. Only wins count in the undefeated streak.

At present, Floyd Mayweather is out on his own at 50-0 with every single one a W.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER CHASING

Now, there are a few contenders in the running to threaten Mayweather’s record in the future.

Mexican Gilberto Ramirez 40-0, Terence Crawford 37-0, Jaime Munguia 36-0, and Rey Vargas 34-0, A little further back is Luis Nery and Jermall Charlo, both on 31-0.

But to make it doubly clear, if any of those are held to a draw, they are immediately out of contention to overtake Mayweather.

Only victories count for the unbeaten streak record. Right now, Mayweather is a fair way out on his own due to Wanheng’s shock reverse.

Wanheng’s decision to completely turnaround hanging his gloves up over the summer now looks to be a mistake, as at 35 it makes you wonder where else he can go.







Sadly, a rematch win over conqueror Panya Pradabsri would do little to help him claw back his old marker. A two-weight move would possibly be the direction he could go.

For Mayweather, an exhibition comeback in 2021 will not extend his lead. It will put an extra eight-figure check in his bank balance, though.

I suppose that is the point for the 50-0 record-holding former champion.

