LL Cool J questions if Errol Spence Jr. can take punches after car crash

In the second part of LL Cool J’s recent interview with Sirius XM, the rapper and Hollywood actor was asked his opinion on Errol Spence Jr.

The 52-year-old, a keen boxing fan, is keen to see what kind of condition Spence will be in when he fights Danny Garcia on December 5th.

J was speaking on ‘The AK and Barak Show’ when he was asked about Spence potentially facing Terence Crawford.

“The thing I want to know is how is Errol at taking punches after his accident? When Danny Garcia hits him with that left hook, what’s that going to mean?” he questioned.

“I don’t really know if Errol is the same or not. I know Terence Crawford is a dog. The question isn’t ring smarts. It’s stamina.

“When Terence was fighting that Russian kid (Mean Machine), he took shots that he didn’t need to take, but that seemed to me to be an intelligent choice.

“If it was a choice because he wanted to take one to get one, then that’s one thing. But if it was an ego choice, then he can make that decision again.

“I would hate to see him do that because you can’t do that with Errol.”

ERROL SPENCE JR

Spence has much to prove after totaling his high-speed Ferrari just days after defeating Shawn Porter to unify the welterweight division.

At first, glance when appearing ringside, Spence didn’t look his usual self. The real proof will be in a hard-fought match-up, though.

Garcia is fully expected to give ‘The Truth’ that next month.







On the lightweight clash featuring Ryan Garcia and Luke Campbell, yet to be rescheduled, the NCIS star added: “I think Ryan Garcia is amazing.

“His speed is crazy. I have never seen him get hit, so the question is, can he take a shot? Can he take it to the body?”

